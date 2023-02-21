Zavion Carman

Junior Zavion Carman looks to put the ball into the basket, while being guarded by senior Brady Fletcher during the Tigers win in their opening game of the Fourth District Tournament over the Christian Fellowship Eagles.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

In their opening game of the Fourth District Tournament hosted at Marshall County High School, the Christian Fellowship Eagles fell to the Murray Tigers 83-52.

The Tigers came out strong, but were met with resistance from the Eagles, who were not going down easy. Murray took the early lead, but the Eagles stuck right with them before they pulled away to end the first quarter with a 17-8 lead.

