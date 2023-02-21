In their opening game of the Fourth District Tournament hosted at Marshall County High School, the Christian Fellowship Eagles fell to the Murray Tigers 83-52.
The Tigers came out strong, but were met with resistance from the Eagles, who were not going down easy. Murray took the early lead, but the Eagles stuck right with them before they pulled away to end the first quarter with a 17-8 lead.
In the second quarter, Murray was able to gain separation, knocking down an array of 3-pointers and running a full-court press that suffocated the CFS offense. The Tigers outscored the Eagles 23-5, promising to carry this momentum into halftime, holding a 40-13 lead.
After the half CFS looked much more comfortable, playing stiff and safe in the first half. They were able to get things going on the offensive side of the ball, scoring 23 points in the third quarter alone. Andrew Dunning was a standout for the Eagles offense, leading all scorers with 23 points and putting on a show from behind the arc. Even after this spark in the third quarter, Murray still held a stout 61-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was more of the same, as the Eagles were at a major size disadvantage. They struggled grabbing rebounds and playing defense, allowing numerous second-chance points for the Tigers.
Murray held onto their lead, securing a 83-52 win to advance to the championship game, where they will face the winner of Tuesday night’s game against the Marshall County Marshals and Calloway County Lakers. The championship game will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at MCHS.
Christian Fellowship:8-13-36-52
Dunning 23, E. Grigg 13, Jakin Burnett 5, Brady Fletcher 4, Daxton Kite 4, A Robinson 2, Samuel Grigg 1.
Kobe Watson 16, Drew May 14, Zavion Carman 11, Javion Jones 10, Wilson 7, Murphy 6, Grant Whitaker 4, Stricklin 4, Aiden Armstrong 4, M Mitchell 3, Wellberg 2, Brady Burkeen 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.