MURRAY — After an outstanding 2020 campaign, the Murray State football team is readying for the 2021 season by offering a variety of ticket options for year two of the Dean Hood era. With every season ticket package purchased, no matter the level, fans are getting more than just admission to this season’s five home games, they are ensuring the future of Racer football, as a portion of each package purchased goes directly to the team.
Below are all the ways fans can experience Racer football this season.
• Racer RV Package. Enjoy tailgating from the comfort of your own RV this season with two different location options for you and your rig. Fans will have the opportunity to choose from tailgating in the Stewart Stadium parking lot or, new for this season, from within the walls of Stewart Stadium itself. Each package comes with a reserved parking space and 12 general admission tickets.
Price: $5,000 per RV for outside the stadium; $7,000 per RV for inside the stadium.
• Racer Reserve Infield Tents. Located in the south end zone, the Racer Reserve Infield Tents will consist of a 10x10 tent and 20 tickets for you and your friends and family to enjoy the game from field level. Fans purchasing this package will also be able to bring their own food or choose select catering options from Racer Dining.
Price: $5,000 per tent.
• All Kids, All Ages Are Free. Back for its third season, Racer football continues to be one of the region’s best entertainment values with its “Kids Free” offer. Every child from birth to college age will once again receive free admission to every Racer football home game.
• General Admission. General admission season tickets allow fans access to any seat in the stadium marked general admission for every home game for $12 per game.
Price: $60 per general admission ticket.
• Racer Reserve Chairback Seating. Introduced in 2019, the Racer Reserve Chairback Seats became an instant favorite among fans due to several enhanced amenities:
— Premium View — An enhanced view of the game from an elevated mid-line perspective.
— Extra Room — Chairs have been installed on every other row to provide ample leg, as well as side-to-side, room.
— Easy Main Concourse Access — Chairs are located just steps (with handrail assistance) from the main concourse level, allowing quick and easy access to restrooms, concessions and the Murray State Bookstore Fan Shop.
— Personalized Seats — In addition to the row and seat marker, all Racer Reserve Chairback seats will personally be branded with your name or business.
Price: $205 per seat.
• Racer Reserve Infield Boxes. Racer Reserve Infield Boxes provide a great view of the game from two premium vantage points — field level and a unique fenced upper deck area. When not watching the game, fans can relax in the lower den-style area complete with a smart TV. Fans are allowed access to their boxes up to four hours prior to kickoff and one hour after the conclusion of the game.
Racer Reserve Infield Boxes offer fans a unique way to entertain clients and employees, as well as large groups such as alumni organizations, churches, families and more.
Each RRIB includes 25 tickets per game, which allows ticket holders exclusive field access. In addition, every RRIB comes with four VIP parking spaces directly adjacent to the horse gate in the main parking lot of the stadium. Fans can also choose from a variety of catering options from Racer Dining for their box or they can bring their own grill.
Price: $13,000 per box.
•••
All Racers football season tickets can be purchased by calling the ticket office at 270-809-3000 or by visiting the ticket office in lower lobby “A” of the CFSB Center. The Murray State ticket office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
