Paxton Park of Paducah will host the 48th Annual Mark Mullen Memorial Junior Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 7. This event is for junior golfers ages 10 through May 2020 high school graduates.
Entry fee is $35 for boys 12-18 and girls 14-18. Entry fee is $25 for boys 10-11 and girls 12-13. Entry deadline is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5. Entry forms are available in the Paxton Park Pro Shop.
