Even now, far removed from the college game, Ja Morant is dishing out assists for Murray State men’s basketball.
From June 14-28, the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year and his family hosted a two-week training camp prior to “Disney Bubble” — typical of his “trained to go” mentality.
Among those who were participants: NBA draft prospect RJ Hampton, former Murray State stars in Jonathan Stark, Darnell Cowart and Shaq Buchanan, Friends University guard Davonte Pack, Sunrise Christian Academy High School star and Tennessee commitment Kennedy Chandler ...
... and two current Racers in sophomore guards DaQuan Smith and Chico Carter Jr.
First reported by The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears on July 20, the Morants “transformed their two-car garage into a weight training room, used a full outdoor basketball court on the property, and also spent time in two private Memphis basketball gyms (one owned by Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young).”
Invaluable experience for two youngsters hoping to become leaders, and it’s two weeks of training that sixth-year Murray State men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon says has already been of great worth and weight.
“I think in that short training camp with Ja, they saw how hard he works,” McMahon said. “(They were) seeing the investment he makes, not only in playing 5-on-5, but the individual player improvement. And the film study. And any time you can spend a week around the NBA Rookie of the Year, pick his brain, and learn from some of the experience that he had in his rookie season playing against the best players in the world ... I think that’s very helpful.
“Ja’s investment in our program has been huge for us. Not just the things he does to give back — whether that’s through donations or financially — but he’s invested in our players. And that’s one of the neat things I’ve really enjoyed about my time at Murray State. The players over the years, and not just these last five, but 30, 40, 50 years, it truly is a family atmosphere. And the former players really take a lot of pride in seeing the current players have success while they’re here.”
Smith, headed into Year 3 with MSU, flashed moments of brilliance in his first full campaign with the Racers in 2019-20. In 32 games and 30 starts, he shot 35.7% from the floor and 32.6% from the arc — taking the second-most amount of 3-pointers (138) behind Tevin Brown (203). Mostly by necessity, he played the point guard position, and finished second in assists (110) behind Brown (117) with 64 turnovers — a near 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. His 21 steals were third on the team, and this upcoming season, there’s a growing expectation he’s going to play less on the ball and more off of it.
Carter, meanwhile, navigated two stints of injury (hand, illness) to appear in 22 games with two starts, where he averaged 6.3 ppg and 2.3 apg in 18 minutes. By the end of the 2019-20 season, he was a significant presence off of the bench, and his time on the court is expected to increase in 2020-21. Had parts of his season not been derailed last year, there was a budding confidence Carter was on his way to be the heir apparent as “primary ball-handler” for the Racers, though McMahon’s offense is hardly predicated on the traditional “one point guard per household” ideology.
Every player needs to know how to pass at Murray State, and Morant is still trying to make sure the dimes are by the dozen.
“I expect a big jump from both of those guys this upcoming season,” Morant said via Twitter. “They stayed with me and worked out every day with me this off-season. We studied film together and still go through film now.”
