Sara Loncarevic of Murray State women’s tennis has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Female Player of the Week. She shares the weekly honor with Austin Peay’s Fabienne Schmidt.
Loncarevic went 4-0 across singles and doubles competition on the week, refusing to drop a single set over Murray State’s two matches. The fifth-year senior cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Southern Indiana’s Rachel McCorkle at the No. 1 singles position on Saturday, while also teaming up with Marit Kreugel to earn a convincing 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles on the day.
She continued that momentum into Monday’s match against Louisiana Tech, storming back from being down 1-5 in the first set of her match at No. 1 singles against Leonie Schuknecht to secure a 7-5, 7-5 straight-sets victory. She also got the job done in doubles with a 6-4 triumph at No. 3 to complete the perfect week. With the outstanding week, the Guilherand-Granges, France, native recorded her 101st career victory across all competitions in a Racer uniform.
She is the first Racer to earn a weekly award in 2021, and the first since Stasya Sharapova garnered the honor on March 3, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.