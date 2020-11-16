Earlier this week, Murray State women’s soccer revealed its 2021-22 signing class, featuring five players from three different states.
Ella Fraser — 5-3 — Forward — Nottingham, N.H. (Exeter HS)Fraser helped lead her Blue Hawks to a state championship in 2019, where she scored the brace in a 2-0 win against Londonderry.
A first-team all-state selection, Fraser scored 22 goals and 13 assists in ‘19, and in 2020, she’d score the brace again to lead Exeter HS to back-to-back titles...making it 33 straight victories for the program.
A noted track athlete, she’s earned all-state recognition in the 300m, 4x200m, 55m, and the 4x400m events.
Reyna Mijangos — 5-4 — Forward — Cincinnati, Ohio (Lakota East HS)
Mijangos was an All-Greater Miami Conference selection who recently ranked third in Butler County in scoring.
“Reyna is a very dynamic winger who will bring some flare and creativity to our attack,” noted MSU coach Matt Lodge. “She is a technical player who is able to unlock teams, creating goal-scoring opportunities for herself and teammates. Reyna loves to dribble with the ball and Racer Nation will love watching her play. We are excited to have Reyna join us early this spring.”
Morgan Bodker — 5-8 — Defender — Sunbury, Ohio (Big Walnut HS)Joining her sister, Grace, on the Racer soccer team, Bodker is a member of her school’s “Wall of Fame” after helping Big Walnut to back-to-back state tournament semifinals in 2017 and 2018. The defender made all-Ohio second team, as well as all-conference and all-district, in 2019.
Angela Gierhart — 5’6” Midfielder — Murray, Ky. (Murray HS)
A KHSAA “Triple Threat” after lettering in softball, soccer and basketball, Gierhart finished her high school career with 50 goals and 49 assists, as well as 50-plus saves for the Lady Tigers.
In 2017, she was on the Marshall County Dynamo team that lifted the President’s Cup Trophy.
Brooke Hines — 5-6 — Defender — Noblesville, Ind. (Noblesville HS)
Hines helped push Noblesville High School to four-straight conference championships and a pair of sectional titles. The all-district selection also played club soccer for Indy Premier Soccer Club.
“Brooke is a center back who brings in some high level playing experience from both club and high school,” Lodge said. “She will add depth at the back and bring in a hard work ethic, toughness and composure on the ball.”
