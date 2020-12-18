Murray State football coach Dean Hood hasn’t been on the sideline for an official down as of yet, with spring and fall activities postponed to February 2021.
However, he was able to introduce the first part of his second recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon — 17 players, including four offensive linemen, three wide receivers, three defensive linemen, two defensive backs, two “athletes,” one running back, one linebacker and one quarterback.
“We are really proud of this class and I want to thank our assistant coaches for all the work they put in to get us here,” Hood said in a statement. “In these 17 student-athletes, we think we have really improved our team in some key areas by adding size and speed to all positions and bringing in some guys who can make an immediate impact.
“However, bigger than their impact on the field, we feel that we have brought in young men that will excel in the classroom and be great ambassadors for both our team and our university in our community and beyond.”
• Matt Baker: ATH, 6-4, 210, Rochester, Ill. (Rochester HS)
• Rod Boller: OL, 6-4, 290, Louisville (DuPont Manual HS)
• Tariq Bitson: WR, 6-2, 200, Tulsa, Okla. (Adams State)
— Bitson is a Division II graduate transfer from Adams State, where in 2019 he was the RMAC Player of the Year after catching 63 passes for 1,335 yards and 11 touchdowns. He led the nation in 2019 with 144.9 receiving yards per game.
• Devin Brown: LB, 6-4, 180, Covington, Ga. (Eastside HS)
• Brandon Burton: DB, 6-1, 200, Los Angeles (New Mexico)
— Burton is a graduate transfer from FBS New Mexico, where he finished with 22 tackles in 2019. He also spent two seasons with UCLA and played in 20 games for the Bruins, and he was considered a four-star recruit and the No. 13 safety in the country coming out of Junipero Serra HS in Los Angeles.
• Tony Davis: DL, 6-3, 300,· Jonesborough, Tenn. (David Crockett HS)
• Nyjah Gray: WR, 6-1, 175, Panama City, Fla. (Mosley HS)
• Gaige Jacobs: OL, 6-4, 285, Murray (Murray HS)
• Q’Daryius Jennings: RB, 5-11, 200, Hartford (Ohio County HS)
— Out of Ohio County, Jennings was electric in Class 5A, having rushed for nearly 2,000 yards combined over the last two seasons. In 2020, he averaged 121.6 yards per game and added eight touchdowns.
• Henry Kofowo: OL, 6-3, 265, Stone Mountain, Ga. (Stone Mountain HS)
• Dimonyai Lacey: DL, 6-5, 243, Eufaula, Ala. (Eufaula HS)
• Drew London: ATH, 6-4, 225, Mt. Zion, Ill. (Mt. Zion HS)
• Quindarrius Mayes: WR, 6-2, 215, Hueytown, Ala. (Hueytown HS)
• Donovan McBride: DL, 6-4, 280, Grain Valley, Mo. (Grain Valley HS)
• Michael Rich: QB, 6-4, 205, Gadsden, Ala. (Southside HS)
• Darian Weedman: OL, 6-5, 290, Louisville (Fairdale HS)
— Weedman was an integral cog for an undefeated Fairdale team in 2020, before the team had to withdraw from the KHSAA Class 5A quarterfinals due to COVID-19 protocols. Fairdale averaged 223 rushing yards per game this season.
• Tam Williams: DB, 5-11, 160, St. Louis, Mo. (Trinity Catholic HS).
