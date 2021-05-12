MURRAY — Murray State’s Marcis Floyd has been named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America Team.
From a 2020 season that was pushed back into the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Floyd was part of an amazing first season in the Coach Dean Hood era at MSU. The Racers started the season 5-0 — their best start in 26 years — and finished second in the OVC race with a 5-2 record. Murray State broke into the Top 25 nationally for the first time in 10 years.
Playing cornerback, Floyd racked up 32 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown in the Racers’ 24-21 win at Southeast Missouri (March 7).
Floyd, a sophomore from Louisville’s DuPont Manual High School, was part of a group of 10 players from the Ohio Valley Conference to receive the All-America honor.
The 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Team includes 83 players on first and second teams, representing 45 schools.
2020-21 STATS PERFORM FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Eric Barriere, senior, Eastern Washington
QB — Cole Kelley, senior, Southeastern Louisiana
RB — Percy Agyei-Obese, senior, James Madison
RB — Julius Chestnut, junior, Sacred Heart
RB — Otis Weah, sophomore, North Dakota
FB — Hunter Luepke, sophomore, North Dakota State
WR — Avante Cox, junior, Southern Illinois
WR — Jakob Herres, junior, VMI
WR — Tyler Hudson, sophomore, Central Arkansas
TE — Trae Barry, senior, Jacksonville State
OL — P.J. Burkhalter, senior, Nicholls
OL — Garrett Greenfield, sophomore, South Dakota State
OL — Drew Himmelman, senior, Illinois State
OL — David Kroll, senior, Delaware
OL — Cordell Volson, senior, North Dakota State
OL — Ty Whitworth, senior, Weber State
DEFENSE
DL — Jared Brinkman, senior, Northern Iowa
DL — Isaiah Chambers, grad, McNeese
DL — Mike Greene, senior, James Madison
DL — Jahari Kay, senior, Sam Houston
DL — Jordan Lewis, junior, Southern
LB — Colby Campbell, senior, Presbyterian
LB — La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, junior, Southern Utah
LB — Connor Mortensen, senior, Weber State
LB — Stone Snyder, sophomore, VMI
LB — Tre Walker, junior, Idaho
DB — Chris Edmonds, sophomore, Samford
DB — Nicario Harper, sophomore, Jacksonville State
DB — Kordell Jackson, senior, Austin Peay
DB — Robert Rochell, senior, Central Arkansas
DB — Kedrick Whitehead, junior, Delaware
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK — Ethan Ratke, senior, James Madison
PK — Antonio Zita, senior, Tennessee State
P — Garret Wegner, senior, North Dakota State
P — Daniel Whelan, senior, UC Davis
LS — Kyle Davis, junior, James Madison
LS — Robert Soderholm, sophomore, VMI
KR — Christian Watson, junior, North Dakota State
PR — Devron Harper, junior, Gardner-Webb
AP — Quay Holmes, junior, ETSU
AP — Javon Williams Jr., sophomore, Southern Illinois
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Eric Schmid, junior, Sam Houston
QB — Liam Welch, grad, Samford
RB — Juwon Farri, sophomore, Monmouth
RB — Karl Mofor, senior, Albany
RB — Pierre Strong Jr., junior, South Dakota State
FB — Nathan Walker, junior, Wofford
WR — Talolo Limu-Jones, senior, Eastern Washington
WR — Keith Pearson, senior, Presbyterian
WR — DeAngelo Wilson, senior, Austin Peay
TE — Ryan Miller, junior, Furman
TE — Rodney Williams II, senior, UT Martin
OL — AJ Farris, senior, Monmouth
OL — Brian Foley, senior, Holy Cross
OL — Tylan Grable, sophomore, Jacksonville State
OL — Kyle Nunez, junior, Stony Brook
OL — Tre’mond Shorts, junior, ETSU
OL — Colby Thomas, senior, Sam Houston
DEFENSE
DL — D.J. Coleman, junior, Jacksonville State
DL — Kevin Glajchen, senior, San Diego
DL — Malik Hamm, junior, Lafayette
DL — Kobie Turner, junior, Richmond
LB — Bryson Armstrong, senior, Kennesaw State
LB — Logan Backhaus, senior, South Dakota State
LB — Ryan Greenhagen, junior, Fordham
LB — Matthew Jackson, junior, Eastern Kentucky
LB — Storey Jackson, senior, Prairie View A&M
LB — James Kaczor, junior, North Dakota State
LB — Tristan Wheeler, sophomore, Richmond
DB — Qua Brown, senior, Southern Illinois
DB — Marcis Floyd, sophomore, Murray State
DB — Don Gardner, senior, South Dakota State
DB — Nijuel Hill, senior, Delaware
DB — Ferlando Jordan, junior, Southeastern Louisiana
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK — Mitchell Fineran, junior, Samford
P — Cade Coffey, senior, Idaho
P — Noah Gettman, junior, Sacred Heart
LS — Ross Kennelly, senior, North Dakota State
KR — Rashid Shaheed, senior, Weber State
PR — Jequez Ezzard, grad, Sam Houston
PR — Tyrin Ralph, senior, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
AP — Kevin Brown, senior, UIW
AP — Dejoun Lee, senior, Delaware
