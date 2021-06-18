Murray State’s Jordan Cozart has added another honor after a tremendous senior season in the spring of 2021 when the American Baseball Coaches Association named him to its ABCA-Rawlings All-Midwest Region First Team.
Playing second base, the Evansville native hit .316 in 56 games with 71 hits (17 doubles, 19 home runs) and 58 RBIs. His 19 home runs tied him for the Ohio Valley Conference lead with teammate Brock Anderson. Cozart ranked in the top 10 in several offensive categories in the OVC including hits (9th), runs (5th), home runs (T-1st), doubles (8th), RBIs (3rd), total bases (1st) and slugging (3rd).
Cozart cracked 30 homers in 111 career games with the Racers. He finished his MSU career with an amazing run of five games at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament where he hit .347 with four home runs and nine RBIs as the Racers made it to the championship game before bowing out with a second-place finish in Jackson, Tennessee. Cozart was named to the OVC All-Tournament Team.
Murray State finished the season with a 33-25 overall record, the fifth-most wins in program history, and their 18 wins in OVC play was the most conference wins in history. Their 84 home runs tied the program record set in 2017. The Racers also broke the single-game home run record, hitting seven homers against Eastern Illinois on March 13.
The 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA D-I All-Region teams come from eight regions and are voted on by members of the ABCA. Joining Cozart on the Midwest team are Louisville catcher Henry Davis, Northern Kentucky first baseman Griffin Doersching, Illinois third baseman Jackson Raper, Eastern Illinois shortstop Trey Sweeney, Southern Illinois outfielder J.T. Weber, Iowa outfielder Ben Norman, Northern Illinois outfielder Kam Smith, Southern Illinois outfielder Tristan Peters, Eastern Kentucky designated hitter Caleb Upshaw, Indiana State pitcher Geremy Guerrero, Central Michigan pitcher Andrew Taylor, Iowa pitcher Trenton Wallace, Ball State pitcher John Baker and Notre Dame pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp.
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 23 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.
