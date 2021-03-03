After a big week, Murray State baseball’s Jordan Cozart has been named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week.
In seven games versus Lipscomb, Middle Tennessee and Purdue Fort Wayne, Cozart hit .407 (11-for-27) with two home runs, four doubles, five RBIs and seven runs scored.
He had a slugging percentage of .778 and an on-base percentage of .448. Cozart’s biggest game came on Friday when he went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs.
He had multiple hits in four of the seven games over the weekend. The senior becomes the first Racer to win OVC Player of the Week in 2021, but this is not the first time Cozart has taken home the honor, having done so the week of March 9 in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.