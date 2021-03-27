MURRAY — The “Clear The Track” campaign benefiting Murray State football recently reached an important milestone, hitting the $500,000 mark in committed funds. The goal of the campaign is to provide the Racer football team with $250,000 of new, recurring annual funds over the next four years.
The “Clear The Track” campaign began in December 2019 to coincide with the hiring of football head coach Dean Hood and has reached the halfway point in a little over 18 months. All donations to the campaign directly support Racer football in several areas, including facility upgrades, operating expenses, recruiting support and more.
In total, 30 families have made a gift to the campaign, including 15 from football alumni. In addition, 10 families have committed donations totaling over $10,000 to the campaign over the next four years, while seven of those families are donating over $10,000 annually over the same span.
For more information, contact Murray State athletics’ Director of Development Taylor Mudd at tmudd3@murraystate.edu or 270-809-3157.
