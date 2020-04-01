This past week, Murray State’s Tevin Brown was honored as part of the 2019-20 Lou Henson All-America Team, as announced by mid-major platform CollegeInsider.com.

Brown was one of three Ohio Valley Conference standouts to make the squad, joining Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor and Belmont’s Adam Kunkel, after playing a pivotal role in the Racers’ run to the 2019-20 regular-season co-championship with the Bruins, as well as the OVC Tournament championship game.

A sophomore from Fairhope, Alabama, Brown (a first-team All-OVC’er and NABC District-18 Team member) was the only player in the conference to rank top 10 in scoring (17.9 ppg, fifth), assists (3.7 apg, eighth) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4, 10th). He also, according to Synergy Sports, finished second in the NCAA in points during crunch time (defined as the last five minutes of regulation and close overtime situations) with 81, only behind Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.

Through two season, Brown already has 175 3-pointers — ninth-most for a career in MSU history. At 960 career points, he’s also just 40 points from the lauded 1,000-point mark.

The Lou Henson Team pulls players only from the mid-major conferences in NCAA D-I: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Great West, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt and West Coast.

Brown is one of 40 players to make the annual list.

2019-20 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Milan Acquaah, 6-3, Jr., California Baptist

E.J. Anosike, 6-6, Jr., Sacred Heart

Paul Atkinson, 6-10, Jr., Yale

Isaiah Blackmon, 6-1, Sr., Saint Francis PA

Tray Boyd III 6-4, Sr., ETSU

Keith Braxton, 6-5, Sr., Saint Francis PA

AJ Brodeur, 6-8,Sr., Penn

Tevin Brown, 6-5, So., Murray State

Desure Buie, 5-11, Sr., Hofstra

Elijah Childs, 6-7, Jr., Bradley

Yoeli Childs, 6-8, Sr., BYU

Carlos Dotson, 6-7, Sr., Western Carolina

Jordan Ford, 6-1, Sr., Saint Mary’s

Eugene German, 6-0, Sr., Northern Illinois

AJ Green, 6-4, So., Northern Iowa

Kevon Harris, 6-6, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

Juvaris Hayes, 6-0, Sr., Merrimack

Bo Hodges, 6-5, Jr., ETSU

Caleb Homesley, 6-6, Sr., Liberty

Loren Jackson, 5-8, Jr., Akron

Scottie James, 6-8, Sr., Liberty

Carlik Jones, 6-1, Jr., Radford

Nathan Knight, 6-10, Sr., William & Mary

Cameron Krutwig, 6-9, Jr., Loyola Chicago

Adam Kunkel, 6-3, So., Belmont

Anthony Lamb, 6-6, Sr., Vermont

Loudon Love, 6-8, Jr., Wright State

Jordan Lyons, 5-11, Sr., Furman

Max Mahoney, 6-8, Sr., Boston University

Isaiah Miller, 6-0, Jr., UNCG

Sa’eed Nelson, 6-2, Sr., American

Markquis Nowell, 5-7, So., Little Rock

Nijal Pearson, 6-5, Sr., Texas State

Jalen Pickett, 6-4, So., Siena

Grant Riller, 6-3, Sr., Charleston

Colbey Ross, 6-1, Jr., Pepperdine

Terry Taylor, 6-5, Jr., Austin Peay

Jahlil Tripp, 6-5, Sr., Pacific

Tyson Ward, 6-6, Sr., North Dakota State

Douglas Wilson, 6-7, Jr., South Dakota State

