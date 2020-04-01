This past week, Murray State’s Tevin Brown was honored as part of the 2019-20 Lou Henson All-America Team, as announced by mid-major platform CollegeInsider.com.
Brown was one of three Ohio Valley Conference standouts to make the squad, joining Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor and Belmont’s Adam Kunkel, after playing a pivotal role in the Racers’ run to the 2019-20 regular-season co-championship with the Bruins, as well as the OVC Tournament championship game.
A sophomore from Fairhope, Alabama, Brown (a first-team All-OVC’er and NABC District-18 Team member) was the only player in the conference to rank top 10 in scoring (17.9 ppg, fifth), assists (3.7 apg, eighth) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4, 10th). He also, according to Synergy Sports, finished second in the NCAA in points during crunch time (defined as the last five minutes of regulation and close overtime situations) with 81, only behind Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.
Through two season, Brown already has 175 3-pointers — ninth-most for a career in MSU history. At 960 career points, he’s also just 40 points from the lauded 1,000-point mark.
The Lou Henson Team pulls players only from the mid-major conferences in NCAA D-I: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Great West, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt and West Coast.
Brown is one of 40 players to make the annual list.
2019-20 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
Milan Acquaah, 6-3, Jr., California Baptist
E.J. Anosike, 6-6, Jr., Sacred Heart
Paul Atkinson, 6-10, Jr., Yale
Isaiah Blackmon, 6-1, Sr., Saint Francis PA
Tray Boyd III 6-4, Sr., ETSU
Keith Braxton, 6-5, Sr., Saint Francis PA
AJ Brodeur, 6-8,Sr., Penn
Tevin Brown, 6-5, So., Murray State
Desure Buie, 5-11, Sr., Hofstra
Elijah Childs, 6-7, Jr., Bradley
Yoeli Childs, 6-8, Sr., BYU
Carlos Dotson, 6-7, Sr., Western Carolina
Jordan Ford, 6-1, Sr., Saint Mary’s
Eugene German, 6-0, Sr., Northern Illinois
AJ Green, 6-4, So., Northern Iowa
Kevon Harris, 6-6, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
Juvaris Hayes, 6-0, Sr., Merrimack
Bo Hodges, 6-5, Jr., ETSU
Caleb Homesley, 6-6, Sr., Liberty
Loren Jackson, 5-8, Jr., Akron
Scottie James, 6-8, Sr., Liberty
Carlik Jones, 6-1, Jr., Radford
Nathan Knight, 6-10, Sr., William & Mary
Cameron Krutwig, 6-9, Jr., Loyola Chicago
Adam Kunkel, 6-3, So., Belmont
Anthony Lamb, 6-6, Sr., Vermont
Loudon Love, 6-8, Jr., Wright State
Jordan Lyons, 5-11, Sr., Furman
Max Mahoney, 6-8, Sr., Boston University
Isaiah Miller, 6-0, Jr., UNCG
Sa’eed Nelson, 6-2, Sr., American
Markquis Nowell, 5-7, So., Little Rock
Nijal Pearson, 6-5, Sr., Texas State
Jalen Pickett, 6-4, So., Siena
Grant Riller, 6-3, Sr., Charleston
Colbey Ross, 6-1, Jr., Pepperdine
Terry Taylor, 6-5, Jr., Austin Peay
Jahlil Tripp, 6-5, Sr., Pacific
Tyson Ward, 6-6, Sr., North Dakota State
Douglas Wilson, 6-7, Jr., South Dakota State
