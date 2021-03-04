The sixth-seeded Murray State women’s basketball team opens its quest for its first Ohio Valley Conference tournament title since 2008 Thursday against third-seeded Southeast Missuouri. Tip-off from the Ford Center in Evansville is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air live on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
Thursday will be the 73rd meeting between Murray State and Southeast Missouri, and after a split during the regular-season, SEMO leads the overall series, 41-31. However, in neutral-site games, the teams are split with one win each.
The Redhawks (15-10, 13-7 OVC) are averaging 65.3 points per game with a field goal percentage of 41.4%.
All-OVC selection Tesia Thompson leads the Redhawks with 18.7 points per game while also pulling down 8.5 rebounds per game. OVC Defensive Player of the Year LaTrese Saine averages 10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and a league-high 3.8 blocks per game.
Thursday’s game will feature the league’s second-best offense in Murray State at 70.8 points per game, going up against the OVC’s fifth-best defense, SEMO, which allows just 61.0 points per game.
Junior guard Macey Turley leads the Racers (15-10, 12-8) with a 17.5 points per game, while freshman forward Katelyn Young pitches in 14.3 points and 9.5 rebounds a contest. Both are All-OVC selections.
A win Thursday would give the Racers their first postseason win in the Rechelle Turner era. It would also be the first postseason win since the 2015-16 season when the eighth-seeded Racers upset top-seeded UT Martin.
