The Murray State volleyball team continued its stretch of accumulating individual accolades this week, as junior Becca Fernandez was named Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week and freshman Jayla Holcombe was named OVC Co-Offensive and Co-Newcomer Player of the Week.
For Fernandez, it is the third straight week she has won the award and eighth time overall, while Holcombe picks up the first honors of her career.
Holcombe led Murray State with 43 kills, including a season-high 26 in the three-set win over UT Martin for her first 20-plus kill match. She hit .444 in the second match with the Skyhawks and had a team-best 5.38 kills per game to go with six blocks and one service ace.
Fernandez collected her third straight Defensive Player of the Week award of the season after recording 47 digs in two matches for an average of 5.87 digs per set. In the pair of wins over UT Martin, she notched 24 digs in the five sets and followed that up with 23 digs in three sets.
Overall this season, Fernandez leads the OVC with 6.70 digs per set while Holcombe sits fourth in the OVC in kills per set at 3.76 and fourth in points per set with 4.07.
