Brooke Watts, an incoming member of the fall 2021 Murray State team, has been named Gatorade State Volleyball Player of the Year for Maryland.
The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court for every state. All 50 honorees will be submitted for Gatorade National Player of the Year, which will be announced in June.
Watts, who will be an outside hitter for Murray State, is the first Gatorade Maryland Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Arundel High School.
The 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter recorded 76 kills, 31 digs and five service aces, leading the Wildcats to a 5-0 record during a pandemic-shortened season and set a new school record with 985 career kills.
Watts led Arundel to the program’s first-ever Class 4A state championship as a junior, amassing a school-record 324 kills. She was named First-Team All-County Honors three consecutive years, the Capital Gazette Player of the Year and was also selected to the Baltimore Sun All-Metro First Team.
Watts has volunteered locally as part of her school’s Athletic Leadership Council as well as on behalf of anti-racism initiatives and maintained a 3.44 GPA in the classroom.
