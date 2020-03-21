MURRAY – The first two dominoes of the 2020-21 Murray State men's basketball roster fell into place on Saturday afternoon, when noted online recruiting service verbalcommits.com announced that two Racers – junior guard Jason Holliday and freshman guard Noah Kamba – have entered the transfer portal.
Holliday appeared in 30 games during the 2019-20 season, including one start, and was a noted defensive stopper for MSU. In 10.6 minutes per game, he managed 11 steals and five blocks, but struggled to find offense, as he shot 6-for-28 from the field (.214), 3-for-14 from the arc (.214) and 6-for-15 from the stripe (.400).
The 6-4, 200-pound Baton Rouge, Louisiana native had a career-high 33 minutes in a Nov. 16, 2019 home win against Brescia, a career-high eight points in a Dec. 28, 2019 home win over Cumberlands (TN), and a career-high four rebounds in a Nov. 26, 2019 neutral-site victory against Weber State.
Kamba saw intermittent time as MSU's third point guard this season, and appeared in 14 games with one start. In 89 minutes of action, he shot 5-for-10 from the field, 5-for-6 from the stripe and nine assists with seven turnovers.
The 6-8, 180-pound Lynn, Massachusetts native posted a career-high 20 minutes in MSU's overtime loss at Evansville on Dec. 21, 2019. Four of his nine assists came in a Dec. 28, 2019 home win against Cumberlands (TN).
Recruiting math: the graduations of Anthony Smith, Jaiveon Eaves and Darnell Cowart – coupled with Holliday and Kamba announcements, and the incoming Class of 2020 in McCracken County's Jackson Sivills alongside Nicholas McMullen, Ja'Queze Kirby and Dionte Blanch – brings MSU to one scholarship available for the upcoming season.
Any notions to what that scholarship will be used for are unclear at this time.
