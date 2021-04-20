By MURRAY STATE ATHLETICS
After throwing his first career nine-inning shutout, Murray State baseball’s Sam Gardner has been named Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week for the first time in his career.
Gardner threw the first nine-inning shutout for Murray State since 2013 in a 2-0 victory over Belmont on Sunday.
The graduate student scattered five hits and struck out nine without walking a batter in picking up his second win of the season.
He threw 115 pitches, allowing four singles and a double, with the hits coming in the second, fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings. He faced only 30 batters, three over the minimum.
Gardner allowed only one baserunner to reach second base on the day, as Belmont went down in order in six of the nine innings. He retired eight of the final nine batters, four of which came by strikeout.
Gardner and the rest of the Racers return to action Tuesday as they take on Bellarmine in Louisville. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
