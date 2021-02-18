Murray State volleyball player Becca Fernandez has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 17.
Fernandez notched a season-high 26 digs in three sets on Sunday in a loss to Morehead State, which dropped the Racers to 2-2 in OVC play.
She is the backbone of the Racers’ defensive line, noting zero reception errors. The previous day, Fernandez tallied a team-high 19 digs in three sets.
This is not the first-time Fernandez has taken home the honor, having done so six times in her career.
She is the first OVC Player of the Week recipient in 2020-21 for the Racers.
Fernandez and the rest of the Racers will return to action this weekend as they travel to SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
