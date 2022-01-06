Due to established protocols, Murray State men’s basketball game at Eastern Illinois that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, has been postponed.
The new date for the Ohio Valley Conference game is Monday, Jan. 17, at Lantz Arena in Charleston, Ill., with a 5 p.m. tipoff.
The Murray State women’s basketball games at Eastern Illinois and SIUE that were originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, have been postponed due to established health and safety protocols within the EIU and SIUE programs.
The Racers will now travel to Charleston to face Eastern Illinois Jan. 17, followed by a trip to Edwardsville to take on SIUE Jan. 24. Times for both dates will be announced as they become available.
Murray State’s next game will now be Jan. 13 when the Racers welcome the Tigers of Tennessee State to the CFSB Center for a 5 p.m. tip-off.
