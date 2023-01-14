The Murray State Racers (9-8, 4-3 MVC) come back home to the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky to host the UIC Flames (9-9, 1-6 MVC) in a 3 p.m. game on Saturday. Their first meeting since the old ESPN Bracket Buster days in 2006, it is much different in 2023. Now the game is a Missouri Valley Conference game and both teams join Belmont in 2022-23 as new Valley members.
In the Racers’ first meeting with UNI Tuesday in Cedar Falls, the game was decided by two big runs, one for each team. The Racers hit UNI with a 17-3 run to push out to a 60-51 lead with 7:52 left. However, the Racers went cold and didn’t make a field goal over the next 6:21. After the Racers led 60-51 with 7:52 remaining, UNI outscored them 24-7. Rob Perry scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, while Jamari Smith added 16 points and JaCobi Wood added 13.
