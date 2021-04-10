With more excitement around the Murray State football team now than in many years, fans can reserve their spot to catch all of the action of the 97th edition of Racer football and Season 2 of the Dean Hood era.
For $50 per seat, fans can guarantee that they will not miss a minute of the 2021 football season at Roy Stewart Stadium featuring five home games. This year’s home schedule includes the Sept. 4 home opener against Mississippi Valley, the annual Family Weekend versus Eastern Illinois Oct. 2, a Battle of the Border Homecoming clash with Austin Peay on Oct. 23, a Nov. 6 matchup against Tennessee Tech and the 2021 home finale against Southeast Missouri for Hall of Fame Day on Nov. 13.
The renewal process begins May 3 and runs through July 2 with deposits now being accepted. Deposits can be made by calling the ticket office at 270-809-3000 or by visiting the ticket office in lower lobby “A” of the CFSB Center. The Murray State ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Existing season ticket holders can also renew through information that will be sent via U.S. Mail and email in the coming weeks.
For more information, call the Murray State ticket office.
