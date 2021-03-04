The Murray State baseball team beat the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Tuesday at Johnny Reagan Field, 9-6.
Eight Racers collected hits in the game and seven scored at least one run. The biggest hit was a three-run home run by Jordan Cozart, his team-leading third dinger of the season.
For the sixth time in 2021, the opposing team scored the first run of the game. The Red Wolves (0-4) scored an unearned run in the top of the second inning.
Murray State (5-3) immediately responded in its half. Brock Anderson doubled to right field and scored on a Trey Woosley double to center field. Woosley came around on a RBI groundout by Brennan McCullough to give the Racers a 2-0 lead.
Cozart stayed hot, extending his hitting streak to four games with a three-run home run over the wall in left as the Racers stretched the lead to four in the third.
Free bases plagued the Racers all afternoon as they gave up 10 total — five walks and five hit-by-pitches. The Red Wolves used two of the hit-by-pitches and an error to cut into Murray State’s lead by one in the fifth.
The Racers got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning but not before Arkansas State plated two more runs to pull within one.
After ASU closed the gap to one in the sixth inning, Murray State answered in the bottom half of the inning, posting a three spot, capped by David Hudleson’s two-run single.
The Red Wolves mounted a two-out rally in the seventh inning, using a walk, an error and a double to score two unearned runs and cut the Racers’ lead in half.
But Murray State wasn’t done, getting one run back in its half of the inning. Cozart reached on a dropped ball by the first baseman and advanced to second on the play. He moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a passed ball.
True freshman Cade Vernon got the first start of his career, going three innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run. Connor Holden came in for the ninth to shut the door on Arkansas State and picked up his second save of the season.
The Murray State pitching staff featured six different arms and only gave up two earned runs in the game.
The Racers will travel to play the No. 1 team in the country, Arkansas, in Fayetteville in a three-game series from March 5-7.
