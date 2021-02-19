Due to inclement weather that has moved through most of the country over the past few days, Murray State baseball’s season opener at Lipscomb that was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday in Nashville, Tennessee, has been postponed.
Lipscomb and Murray State have agreed to push back the start of the series to a Sunday doubleheader at Dugan Field, starting at noon. The series finale on Monday is set for 1 p.m.
With more inclement weather in the forecast for the Nashville area over the next couple of days, these updates are subject to change.
For the most up-to-date information, visit the Murray State baseball schedule on GoRacers.com and follow Twitter (@RacersBaseball) and Instagram (@racerbaseball) for any updates or changes to the schedule this season.
