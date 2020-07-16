Murray State Athletics has revealed its Class of 2020 Hall of Fame, with the ceremony and official inductions set for Nov. 13.
John Beaton Baseball — 1965-66A co-OVC Player of the Year in 1966 with Tennessee Tech’s Dave Pratt, the Paducah right-hander totaled 64 innings with a league-high 12 appearances, nabbing five wins (and a 15-strikeout performance).
In the spring of 1967 and 1968, he served as an MSU assistant coach while awaiting professional prospects, and in 1967, he was selected 137th overall by the San Francisco Giants. There, he pitched in three seasons (1967-69), notching 258 innings as a starter, in which he produced a record of 21-12 with an earned run average of 4.26.
His first season was his best: 11 wins with a 1.69 ERA in 177 innings while in Medford, Oregon.
Jenna Bradley Softball — 2010-12In only 103 games, Bradley is still first in school history in runs, second in slugging (.671), third in home runs (30) and third in on base percentage (.431), fifth in RBI (105) and eighth in batting average at .408.
She was also the first player in MSU annals to produce a 30/30 career (30 home runs, 30 stolen bases), and did it in a two-year window (2010-11). Alexa Becker and Jessica Twaddle have since joined her in those ranks.
Bradley earned OVC Player of the Year honors in 2011 behind silly numbers: 18 home runs, 121 total bases, an .807 slugging percentage and 56 RBIs.
Tara Isbell Soccer — 2007-10In 2008, Isbell was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year, and to this day is still the only Racer to garner the award, after posting a 0.91 goals against average and a league-best 1,876 minutes in goal. She made 87 saves in that season, allowing only three goals in eight matches.
In 2009, Isbell was a key figure in sending coach Beth Acreman and the Racers to their first-ever NCAA Tournament.
When her four-year career ended, she was the career saves leader (293), had the most games played (69), the most goalkeeper wins (31), the most shutouts (25) and the most minutes played (6,213). She is currently third in goals against average (1.09) and save percentage (.796), and she had a program-record eight shutouts in 2010.
Billy Kennedy Basketball — 2006-11The fifth men’s basketball coach to enter the school’s Hall of Fame, Kennedy’s all-time MSU record of 107-53 (.656) included a 54-14 (.794) mark in his final two seasons. His teams won two OVC regular-season titles while posting a 70-24 (.744) record in the OVC.
Kennedy rebuilt the Racers’ roster prior to the 2006-07 season, and rolled from there.
During the 2009-10 season, when the Racers upset Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament on a last second shot by Danero Thomas, MSU had the first 30-win season in OVC history and the Racers’ first NCAA Tournament win in 22 years.
Jackie Mounts Basketball — 1975-79The first Racer woman to score 1,000 career points and grab 1,000 career rebounds, she still is one of only two players in women’s history to do both.
She’s the program’s ninth all-time leading scorer (1,421 points) and all-time leading rebounder (1,170 rebounds) and earned All-OVC and OVC All-Tournament honors during her senior season, the first year each were presented by the league.
Mounts holds the single-game rebound record (28; in an 80-78 win at Vanderbilt) and single-season rebound record (375; 1978-79), which still stands as the third-best total in OVC history.
Nick and Patrick Newcomb Golf — 2007-10 & 2009-13Natives of Benton, the Newcombs (alongside Cameron Carrico, Chris Griffin and Jared Wolfe) helped lead the Racers to a dominant 2010 Ohio Valley Conference championship win of 18 strokes. It marked the program’s first OVC title since 1991 and is still the program’s most recent title.
The duo combined for 19 team wins, 11 individual titles (Nick — 3, Patrick — 8), three OVC Golfer of Year awards (Nick — 2010, Patrick — 2012 and 2013) and three OVC Tournament individual titles (Nick — 2008, 2010; Patrick — 2013).
Since college, both have gone on to strong amateur and professional careers. Patrick secured the Kentucky State Am titles in 2011 and 2012, joined the Sunshine Tour in 2015 and has played in 44 events on the PGA Latino-America Tour — where he won the Honduras Open in 2017.
Meanwhile, in 2013, Nick finished top-10 in the money list for the Peach State Tour and also played events on the Dakotas Tour.
Patrick has two coveted Irvin Cobb Championships (2015, 2016), while Nick grabbed his first in 2018.
Cameron Payne Basketball — 2013-15As a sophomore, Payne helped the Racers to an OVC record 25-game winning streak — earning OVC Player of the Year honors after averaging 20.2 points (13th NCAA) and 6.0 assists per game.
He was the second-fastest in MSU history to reach 1,000 career points (57 games), and his 707 points made him the second player to score more than 700 in a season in school history. His 209 assists made him the second to reach 200 in a single season.
He was named a third-team All-America by CBSSports.com, an honorable mention All-America by the Associated Press and he was named the Lute Olson National Player of the Year by CollegeInsider.com.
Payne is currently entering his seventh season in the NBA, having recently joined the Phoenix Suns. He was selected 14th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Walter Powell Football — 2010-13The program’s all-time leading receiver, the St. Louis native set career records for receiving yards (2,650), touchdowns (29) and 100-plus yard games (10), and is second all time with receptions (208).
His 2012 season is, arguably, the best by any receiver in MSU history, when he caught a single-season record 94 passes for a single-season record 1,213 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns (second-most in school history).
Powell finished his career as a two-time All-OVC selection at both a wide receiver and return specialist and as a two-time first-team all-purpose All-American. Following his career at Murray State, Powell was drafted in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
He spent four seasons in the NFL playing for the Cardinals, the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills, the Oakland Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars before retiring in 2017 to follow a career in political science.
Joi Scott Basketball — 2005-07A transfer from Northern Illinois, Scott is arguably one of the best two-year players in Murray State history.
She scored 970 points in only two seasons, and is Murray State’s all-time leader in points per game at 21.1.
In a 43-point effort on February 16, 2006, at Tennessee State, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio, native was 19-for-24 from the floor that night, setting a still intact record for most field goals in a game.
Scott finished her career with a Racer record 57.0 field goal percentage, and earned All-OVC honors in each of her two seasons in Murray — first to the All-Newcomer team as a junior, then as OVC Player of the Year her senior season (the first Racer in 20 years to earn it, and the second ever).
