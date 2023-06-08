With the high school baseball season wrapping up this week, the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association announced the 2023 All-State Teams and Mr. Baseball. The honor of Mr. Baseball went to the outstanding Elijah Underhill, who has been a staple piece of Christian County’s program since making the varsity roster in 2018.
“It was a shocker to me. I had a tough start to the season, but it got better as it went on,” Underhill said. “I was excited to win, Mr. Baseball. It was my goal for three years, and I’m glad I got it. Now it’s time for the next chapter.”
Underhill, who will play for Eastern Kentucky University, led his Colonels in 37 games and 114 at-bats. The recent graduate collected 54 runs, 49 hits, 28 RBI, nine doubles, four triples, eight home runs, and 28 walks while going 34-for-37 in stolen bases with 19 strikeouts and seven HBP, finishing with a .430 batting average.
On the mound, Region 2 Player of the Year, Underhill dominated. In 12 games and 11 starts, he worked 66 innings, allowing 32 hits, 31 runs (25 earned), and 44 walks while striking out 115 for a 6-4-1 win-loss-save record and a 2.65 ERA.
Underhill is the first baseball player from Hopkinsville to win Mr. Baseball since Easton McGee in 2016, a fourth-round draft pick in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, and now plays for the Seattle Mariners.
McCracken County’s Zach Sims and Underhill made the All-State First Team.
“It’s an honor to be named First Team,” Sims said. “Hard work and a good mentality ultimately got me to where I am today.”
In 37 games, Region 1 Player of the Year, Sims accumulated 100 at-bats and a .330 batting average. The future John A. Logan Vol finished his final season as a Mustang with 17 runs, 33 hits, 21 RBI, seven doubles, and three triples. In addition, Sims collected 16 walks, 2-for-3 in stolen bases, and struck out 26 times while being hit by a pitch three times.
Sims worked 11 games on the mound with eight starts for 50.1 innings. The lefty hurler allowed 22 hits, 12 runs (nine earned), and walked 24 while striking out 61 for a 7-2 win-loss record and a 1.25 ERA.
Lyon County’s Eli Baker made noise during his sophomore year, leading the Lyons to multiple victories on and off the mound. The KHSBCA named Baker to the Second Team for his performance during the season.
“I am very blessed to be on the list with some of the top names in the state, but I would not be there if it weren’t for my amazing teammates and coaches,” Baker said. “Our team didn’t get the postseason results we were looking for, but we are ready for a big bounce back. My teammates and I have a lot of work to do this off-season, and it will be fun. Our first goal is to return to the All-A State Tournament and win it. The end goal is to win the region and show the state what Lyon County has.”
In 31 games, Baker had 99 at-bats for a .354 batting average. He collected 26 runs, 35 hits, 26 RBI, seven doubles, one triple, and six home runs. In addition, Baker snagged 14 walks, went 12-for-12 in stolen bases, struck out 13 times, and was hit by a pitch three times.
Along with his offensive stats, Baker shined on the bump for Lyon County. He appeared in 10 games, starting eight for the Lyons. Baker worked 50 innings, allowing 25 hits and 11 runs (seven earned) while walking 20 and striking out 57 for a 7-1 win-loss record, finishing the season with a 0.98 ERA.
Paducah Tilghman’s Levin East, McCracken County’s Ross Aldridge, and Henderson County’s Dru Meadows were named to the All-State Third Team.
“Being named is an accomplishment that I’ve strived for all year. Going out and giving your best effort every game pays off, which is just an example of how it does,” East said. “It was a blessing to play every game, and I simply took advantage of it.”
East appeared in 31 games for the Blue Tornado. In 86 at-bats, the future John A. Logan Vol collected 31 runs, 24 hits, 17 RBI, seven doubles, one triple, and three home runs. In addition, East snagged 19 walks, went 17-for-17 in stolen bases, and struck out 23 times while being hit by a pitch five times for a .279 batting average.
The recent Tilghman graduate worked the mound for the Blue Tornado, leading the team with 83 strikeouts and a 2.15 ERA. East threw in 13 games with nine starts, working 58 innings, allowing 51 hits and 21 runs (18 earned) while walking 10 for a 5-4 win-loss record.
“I was blessed to make it and want to give all glory to God. As I continue to work on my goals, I am thankful for the coaching staff at McCracken County for pushing me and providing me with the opportunity to compete at such a high level in high school,” Aldridge said. “God has allowed me to achieve things I could never do without Him. I also want to thank my teammates for pushing me no matter what. I couldn’t have done it without the incredibly talented group of guys behind me at all times.”
Aldridge, who will head to Louisville after his senior season at McCracken County High School next spring, worked the mound for the Mustangs in 11 games, each being a start. The dominant hurler threw 53 innings, allowing 40 hits, 15 runs (13 earned), and 16 walks. Aldridge struck out 57 for a 6-1 win-loss record and a 1.72 ERA.
“Before I leave this program, my ultimate goal would be to bring McCracken County a state championship,” Aldridge said. “Every year it hurts not being able to achieve that, and I am going to take that feeling into this off-season to do whatever I can for the team to reach this goal.”
Meadows, currently preparing for the final four of the 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament, led the Henderson County Colonels from the start of the season. In 37 games, Meadows sits with 108 at-bats, 43 runs, 37 hits, 16 RBI, six doubles, and two home runs. In addition, he has 26 walks, is 37-for-43 in stolen bases, and has 27 strikeouts and four HBP for a .343 batting average.
“To be included in the third team All-State team with a group of guys as good as those on the team is an honor and a blessing,” Meadows said. “I’ve played against some of the guys also on the list, and those guys deserve the awards.”
Besides his offensive stats, Meadows has worked the mound for Henderson County in 11 games with 11 starts for 61 innings. The future Oakland City University athlete has allowed 35 hits, 24 runs (eight runs), 16 walks, and struck out 68 for an 8-1 win-loss and a 0.92 ERA.
Ballard Memorial’s Konner Myatt was named an Honorable Mention for the All-State Team. Myatt’s junior season included making history for the First Region with the second perfect game thrown.
“It is an honor to make the Honorable Mention team,” Myatt said. “I’m looking forward to next season to come out stronger and have an even better season next year.”
Offensively, Myatt finished with a .346 batting average in 34 games and 107 at-bats. The upcoming senior Bomber collected 19 runs, 37 hits, 18 RBI, four doubles, two triples, and one home run. In addition, he snagged 10 walks and went 6-for-8 in stolen bases while striking out 20 times.
On the mound, the Bomber collected a no-hitter and a perfect game in the same week, finishing the season with a 0.97 ERA. Myatt worked 57.2 innings, allowing 31 hits, 23 runs (eight earned), and walked 15 while striking out 80 for a 3-3 win-loss record.
