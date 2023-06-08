With the high school baseball season wrapping up this week, the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association announced the 2023 All-State Teams and Mr. Baseball. The honor of Mr. Baseball went to the outstanding Elijah Underhill, who has been a staple piece of Christian County’s program since making the varsity roster in 2018.

“It was a shocker to me. I had a tough start to the season, but it got better as it went on,” Underhill said. “I was excited to win, Mr. Baseball. It was my goal for three years, and I’m glad I got it. Now it’s time for the next chapter.”

