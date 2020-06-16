For the first time in its history, the Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony will be a virtual event.
Set for 4 p.m. June 28, the celebration will be streamed live on www.prepspin.com and will be found on the “Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Ceremony” Facebook page.
All local hardware has been delivered to KABC Region 1 Players of the Year in Calloway County forward and Murray State signee Charlee Settle, as well as McCracken County guard and Murray State signee Jackson Sivills. Both are in contention for the state’s top basketball honor, annually doled to a senior befitting the qualities of a strong student-athlete.
Settle was presented her award at her home in Almo on Thursday by the Murray Lions Club.
Sivills was presented his award at his home in Paducah on Friday by the Paducah Lions Club and Lone Oak Lions Club.
Former Marshall County Lady Marshals coach Howard Beth was also presented his award — the Ralph Beard Lifetime Achievement award — at his home in Calvert City on Thursday by the Calvert City Lions Club.
“While we understand that this is the safest option for everyone, we are sad that we were not able to host our 2020 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards as originally planned in April,” Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation Executive Director Lindy Lamkin noted. “And although we had hoped to reschedule the event to be held in person on June 28, unfortunately this will not be possible. Although our awards ceremony is going to look a bit different this year, the meaning of the moment remains the same.
“This event is intended to recognize each of our candidates and award winners and their accomplishments on and off the basketball court over their careers.”
Sivills, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound 3-star prospect, capped his three-time Paducah Sun All-Purchase career with back-to-back “Player of the Year” honors — finishing with 1,998 career points and a subliminal senior year, in which he averaged 21.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game on 46.1% shooting from the field, 40.0% from the arc and 84.4% from the stripe.
Settle, a 6-1 forward, also capped her four-time Paducah Sun All-Purchase career with back-to-back “Player of the Year” nods — finishing with more than 2,700 points and 1,700 rebounds for coach Valerie Waller and the Lady Lakers. In 2019-20, she averaged 20.7 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 49.6% from the floor, 29.9% from the arc and 75.4% from the stripe.
Beth, meanwhile, retired from Marshall County in April 2010 with a 794-149 record — tops in Kentucky girls basketball history when he stepped down — toting 23 Fourth District titles, 19 First Region titles and state championships in 1982 and 1984. He’s already in the Dawahare/KHSAA Hall of Fame (Class of 1994), and he was named The Paducah Sun All-Purchase Coach of the Year 13 times (last in 2007) — far ahead of any other regional coach.
