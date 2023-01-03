Justin Morgan

Freshman Justin Morgan led all Racers in scoring with 15 points to help MSU beat Evansville 78-61 on New Years Day.

 BY STEPHEN FURST

The Murray State Racers enjoyed their best start of the season on New Year’s Day with a 78-61 romp over the Evansville Purple Aces at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The win for the Racers (8-6) improved their mark to 3-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference as they host the Bradley Braves Wednesday Jan. 4. The Racers also put the brakes on a two-game losing skid as they scored their second road win of the season.

