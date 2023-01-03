The Murray State Racers enjoyed their best start of the season on New Year’s Day with a 78-61 romp over the Evansville Purple Aces at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
The win for the Racers (8-6) improved their mark to 3-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference as they host the Bradley Braves Wednesday Jan. 4. The Racers also put the brakes on a two-game losing skid as they scored their second road win of the season.
Seven different MSU players scored and were led by Justin Morgan with 15 points, while Rob Perry and Jamari Smith scored 14 each. Kenny White, Jr., and Quincy Anderson added 11 and 10 points.
Their 15-0 run from the tip off marked the Racers’ best start this season when they held UE to 0-of-8 from the field, while MSU hit 7-of-11 field goals to push their lead to 18-1 with 12:40 in the first half.
Murray State went to the locker room with their largest halftime lead of the season at 41-21 when they scored on two-straight steal/dunk plays by Smith and Anderson.
In the second half, when UE cut the Racers lead to 17, Morgan hit his third 3-pointer of the game and a nifty layup to put the Racers in front 63-40 with 10:55 remaining. The Purple Aces got as close as 12 points with 2:40 remaining.
MSU’s 13-0 start marked their best this season in the first five minutes of a game. Their previous best was at the Myrtle Beach Invitational when they led Texas A&M 12-6.
Freshman Justin Morgan produced his best game as a Racer today: 15pts, 5-9FG, 3-6(3pt), 14:20 minutes.
The Racers started the day only .418 from the field on the road, but turned that around today in hitting 29-of-61 for 47%.
Rob Perry was 2-of-4 today from the 3-point line today and 9-of-14 in his last three games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.