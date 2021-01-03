MURRAY — Thirty minutes after Murray State’s 25-game home winning streak came to a thudding end in a 61-56 loss to Morehead State, Racer sixth-year men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon’s voice was strained. Almost hoarse.
Because for 40 minutes on a Saturday afternoon in the CFSB Center, he was inexplicably frustrated.
Why were his Racers — typically so good in the paint — beaten within five feet, 38-18, and outrebounded 39-37 (and 17-9 in the first 15 minutes)? The Eagles, at one point, held a commanding 18-0 lead in the paint-scoring category that helped build a strong 23-10 lead.
And it wasn’t until a cutting layup from junior guard Tevin Brown (17 points, 6-for-19 shooting) with 5:10 left in the first half that moved it from “0” to “2” points in the paint.
Why were his Racers — typically so good from the arc at home — 5-for-20 in the game, and 1-for-10 in a painful second half? Junior guard Brion Whitley (nine points) was the only Racer to connect on multiple 3-pointers in the game, and it was his single make late in regulation that spurred MSU to a 7-0 run and a tie at 56-all before the Racers failed to score in the final 2:02 of the game.
And why were his Racers — shooting 75% from the charity stripe through three Ohio Valley Conference games — a paltry 15-for-27 from there, alongside 16 turnovers committed (11 unforced) and 19 points for the Eagles?
It all painfully added up to MSU’s third-straight conference loss (4-5, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference), the first such stretch since the 2016-17 season, and another chapter in a search for consistency, identity and belief.
“I’m not disappointed in our players,” McMahon said. “I’m disappointed in myself. I haven’t done a good enough job building a connected team that plays for each other at both ends of the court, that responds to adversity with great toughness and physicality on both ends of the floor. It’s my responsibility. I don’t blame our players.
“I tell you the same thing I tell our players: We’re going to get back to work and try to fix it. That’s all I know to do.”
Sivills startsIn a bit of a tweak, McMahon opted to start former McCracken County star and Racer freshman 6-6 guard Jackson Sivills in place of struggling sophomore forward Demond Robinson (eight points, nine rebounds), and he’d connect on his first shot attempt (a 3-pointer) and finish with four points and two rebounds in 11 minutes.
“We’re just trying to mix some things up,” McMahon said. “I think insanity is doing the same thing over and over, and expecting a different result. Trying to motivate some people. And I thought Jackson had earned the opportunity through his work in practice. We’re trying to get the floor more spread out, because a lot of times with our big lineup this year, our floor spacing has been very poor. I was trying to see if that would open up the court, and give KJ Williams some more opportunities to score.
“And I think Jackson did a lot of good things for us on both ends of the court, but there was no magical formula there. We’re still searching. I’m searching, as a coach, to find the best combinations, and who plays best together ... I guess would be the best way to put it.”
Rebounding concerns lingerMorehead State (5-6, 2-2 OVC) came into game with a plus-4.6 rebounding margin despite playing a vaunted schedule that included Kentucky, Ohio State and Clemson, and another strong mid-major in Richmond.
As such, the Eagles continued that strong streak on Saturday, and had nine players with at least one rebound, and they equalized on the offensive glass at 11-all with a slight 10-9 edge in second-chance points. James Baker (seven points, seven rebounds), Devon Cooper (19 points, six rebounds) and LJ Bryan (10 points, six rebounds) all led they way on the glass, while Ta’lon Cooper (12 points, four rebounds) and Jaylen Sebree (five points, three rebounds) grabbed some glass from the bench.
MSU closed the rebounding deficit in the second half by outrebounding Morehead State 24-18, but it ended up being too late. The Eagles’ 21-13 halftime rebounding lead, and subsequent 36-29 advantage, proved to be pivotal.
“To me, guys, it’s just an effort stat,” McMahon said. “We can talk technique all we want. But when that shot goes up, it’s addressed to ‘whom it may concern,’ and you’ve got to go get the ball. Credit to Morehead State; they chased rebounds at every position, and they made those plays in the first half. And that’s why they took the lead into the break, whether it was offensive putbacks or 1-on-1 dribble penetration into the lane.”
Morehead State hadn’t won in Murray since 2003.
