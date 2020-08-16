If Ja Morant didn't already have the respect of his NBA peers and the league's vociferous fan base, he certainly stated his case for it Sunday afternoon on ABC.
The former Murray State point guard and soon-to-be 2020 Rookie of the Year lashed out against the Portland Trailblazers in the Western Conference play-in game for the 8-seed in Lake Buena Vista, Florida – collecting a career-high (and game-best) 35 points on 13-for-28 shooting with eight assists and four rebounds in the final 42 minutes of his historic frosh season in “the show.”
Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies wound up falling 126-122, as two other former major-stars in C.J. McCollum (29 points, 44 minutes) and Damian Lillard (31 points, 10 assists, 45 minutes) – alongside Jusuf Nurkic (22 points, 21 rebounds) and Carmelo Anthony (21 points) – once again powered their club to a close, season-saving victory.
But when asked about Morant after the game, Lillard didn't mince any words about the supernova star – who shook off a tough 0-for-3 start from the arc and just one assist at halftime, by going 3-for-3 from deep, 9-for-17 from the floor and seven assists after the break.
“We just wanted to make it hard for him,” Lillard said on ABC. “Obviously he's super explosive. A lot of speed. Athleticism. And he had some tough finishes. We just wanted to do our best to make it hard for him, and we did a good enough job to get the win. But like you said, he's a helluva player. He made some jumpers. He got to the line a few times. He got to the rim. He made plays. That's why he's already a star already as a rookie, because of what he's capable of.
“I'm just happy we were able to overcome that.”
Morant's most prolific play of the game wasn't one of his signature transition dunks or alley-oops, but on a miss. Up 91-86 late in the third quarter, he chased down his bricked floater and beat McCollum to the ball, then flicked it to a waiting Brandon Clarke in the right corner for a quarter-ending triple.
McCollum would get the final say, however, burying two late lead-grabbing jumpers over an outstretched Morant on defense.
But again, the effort was noted. And a few other folks took notice of Morant's efforts, too:
A year ago while at Murray State no one (not even the biggest Ja fans) could have predicted @JaMorant would lead his team to within one game of the playoffs. This dude y’all.... RIDICULOUS. Scary future. Great leader, great teammate, RESPECT. In the west at that...... SPECIAL— Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) August 15, 2020
Gonna love watching @JaMorant the next 10 years. Has all the right DNA.. #special 🤛🏾— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 15, 2020
career-high 35 points in the biggest game of the season we're not going to soon forget this, Ja.— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 15, 2020
The only thing that slowed Morant on Saturday afternoon was eight turnovers, and not long after the game, he revealed that he'd been playing with a fractured thumb since the Grizzlies' loss to the Toronto Raptors during the NBA Bubble – a span of four games.
“Obviously, now, I feel like I kind of know what it takes to make it,” Morant told Fox Sports Grizzlies. “I learned a lot through the amount of games I played this whole season. I say that people try to put a lot of pressure on me, but I'm a rookie. I just turned 21 a couple of days ago. So, at this point, I'm still learning.
“But I have the right guys around me – my staff, to my teammates – always encouraging me and giving me good tips to make it through and push through. I feel like I got better as the season went on, and obviously it's not the outcome we wanted. But we have to be proud of what we accomplished this season. Coming in, being projected to be 27th in the league. And we were right there in the play-in game.”
