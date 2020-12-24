MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Murray State Racer point guard Ja Morant opened his second NBA season in style on Wednesday night, erupting for a career-high 44 points in a 131-119 loss against the San Antonio Spurs at FedEx Forum.
In the effort — which included 18-for-27 shooting, nine assists and just one turnover — Morant became just the sixth player in league history to score 40-plus points in their first game of the second season.
The others:
||| Elgin Baylor: 52 points in 1959
||| Wilt Chamberlain: 42 points in 1960
||| Walt Bellamy: 43 points in 1962
||| Rick Barry: 41 points in 1966
||| Shaquille O'Neal: 42 points in 1993
According to The Athletic's Peter Edmiston, Morant is one of only seven players 21 years or younger in league history to score 40 points with nine assists and one or fewer made 3-pointers (Morant was 1-for-2), joining the company of LeBron James, Stephon Marbury, Luka Doncic, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson to do so.
Morant's plus-minus? Plus-10 in 35 minutes, the only Memphis Grizzlies player to post a positive plus-minus.
