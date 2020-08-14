LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – Former Murray State Racers point guard Ja Morant finished up his first NBA regular season in style on Thursday afternoon, helping lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 119-106 play-in-clinching win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
The rookie sensation ignored tepid shooting (5-for-17) and came away with his second triple-double of the season behind 12 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes – the final helper coming late in the fourth quarter on a dagger triple from Gorgui Dieng in the left corner.
And it wasn't the only triple-double of the game. Morant's teammate and pick-and-roll big man, Jonas Valanciunas, logged the first such stat-line of his career – nabbing 26 points, 19 rebounds and 12 assists in 32 minutes.
It's the 10th time in NBA regular-season history, and 12th time ever, that two teammates notched the honor in the same contest. The last duo to do it: Miami's Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler in a Dec. 10, 2019 overtime win against Atlanta (per Associated Press).
With the effort, Morant ended his regular season averaging 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game – joining Oscar Robertson (1960-61), Magic Johnson (1979-80), Isiah Thomas (1981-82), Damon Stoudamire (1995-96), Allen Iverson (1996-97) and Trae Young (2018-19) as the only rookies to achieve the feat.
In the bubble, Morant averaged 19.0 points, 9.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds in 37.9 minutes per game – nearly a seven-minute uptick from his regular-season average of 31. He also shot 39.4% from the floor (54-for-137) and 23% from the arc (9-for-40), but sank 81.4% of his free throws and maintained a near 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Thursday's victory earned a Saturday play-in matchup with the Portland Trailblazers, who survived the Brooklyn Nets and Caris LaVert behind 39 points from Damian Lillard.
For the Grizzlies to earn the No. 8 seed into the 2020 NBA Playoffs (and a berth against the awaiting top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers), they'll have to beat the Blazers twice – by virtue of being down half a game to them in the regular-season final standings.
Payne surges, Suns go 8-0 in bubble
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – For the last four seasons, former Murray State Racer point guard Cameron Payne has had to shake a tough moniker.
Better known as Russell Westbrook's “dancing partner” at Oklahoma City after being selected 14th overall by the Thunder in 2015, or the “Tank Commander” for the woeful Chicago Bulls two years later – things just hadn't come together perfectly for the Memphis native.
That may have changed over the last two weeks, as Payne – now with Phoenix and his former assistant coach in Monty Williams – surged in the 2020 NBA Bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando. On Thursday, he capped his eight-game swan song with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists on 62.5% shooting from the floor, to help the Suns finish a perfect 8-0 with a 128-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Playing nearly 23 minutes per game as the backup point guard to both Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio, Payne averaged a career-best 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, alongside 3.0 assists and one steal. He shot 48.5% from the floor and a lethal 51.7% from the arc on 3.6 attempts (both career highs), and committed only 1.4 turnovers per game.
Phoenix became the story of the NBA Bubble, as the only team to go unscathed in the run in victories over the Washington Wizards, the Mavericks (twice), the Los Angeles Clippers, the Indiana Pacers, the Miami Heat, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, as both the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trailblazers – ahead of the Suns in the “Race for Eighth” – picked up pivotal wins in a thirsty Thursday.
Payne's original deal with the Suns was partially-guaranteed for two years, which means he's on the books for the Suns in 2020-21. It seems likely he could stick, too, as he and Jevon Carter actually maintained the best defensive backcourt during the NBA's reboot in Orlando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.