Morant, Memphis bound for Disney bubble

The last time Ja Morant suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies: March 10.
In a five-point home loss to the Orlando Magic at FedEx Forum, the former Murray State Racer and South Carolina native posted 21 points, five assists and four rebounds on 7-for-16 shooting.
It was his 25th 20-point game of the season, but that didn’t matter. He had five turnovers (his third-straight game with as many), and there was a quick turnaround with a March 12 game against a feisty Portland Trailblazers team.
With just a 3.5-game lead for the Western Conference’s 8-seed, Morant didn’t have time to dwell.
But he didn’t face Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers that Thursday. Instead, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver levied the first big signal that the 2020 sports year would be anything but normal:
A stoppage of play, with an indeterminate resumption, due to complications of the spreading coronavirus.
So, for the past three months, the point guard has had all the time in the world to dwell on his family, his game, his chances at NBA Rookie of the Year and on “Black Lives Matter,” police brutality and a Confederate statue that stands in the heart of his “second home” of Murray, and his part in all of the social schema.
And now — as his Grizzlies prepare to become one of 22 teams entering the Orlando “bubble” to resume what’s left of the championship chase — Morant is physically, mentally and emotionally different than he was 12 weeks ago.
12 pounds
One of the biggest questions surrounding Morant when he was selected second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft was his size — particularly his weight. He came in at 6-3 and 175 pounds. Hardly tiny, but more svelte.
So could he take the repetitive beating in the post, and finish through contact? Could he fend off defenders at the 3-point line? Were double-and-triple teams going to throttle him in the midcourt? Would he be able to withstand setting and battling through multiple screens on both sides of the ball?
His 17.6 ppg, 6.9 apg, 3.5 rpg and 49.1% shooting from the floor would suggest “yes,” but Morant didn’t spend these last three months leaving it to chance.
He’s pushed his weight up to 187 pounds through recent training, and he’s noticed a difference just in his pickup sessions.
“I just stayed in shape, just in case the season started back up again,” Morant said. “Just been working out a lot. Staying in the gym and the weight room. Pushing myself.
Trying to get better. I feel like there’s always room for improvement. Gaining strength has always been a top priority for me, and during this time, I was able to make that happen.
“I feel like I’m in more shape. My knee is feeling way better. No pain or anything. I actually feel like I’m leaving the floor easier and jumping higher. I’ve just been taking this time to focus on my body and make sure everything is good, so that when it’s time to go out there and play, I’ll be fine.”
‘We need change’
Three weeks ago — at the behest of MSU associate English professor Timothy Johns — Morant gave his opinion regarding the Confederate statue that stands in Murray’s courthouse square, calling for its “immediate removal.”
“It’s necessary to act now,” Morant wrote.
“We can’t change the culture of racism unless we change the celebration of racism. Please help us take a stand and remove this symbol of hatred and oppression.”
Social media, naturally, poured in with divisive takes.
Then, a week ago, Morant issued a public and lengthy apology with some clarifications, after posting and then removing a social media blast in regards to having his jersey read a specifically derogatory phrase toward police.
“I want to first apologize for reposting something that didn’t clearly and accurately convey what I wanted to share,” Morant wrote. “My post was intended to focus on the bad cops who get away with the murder of unarmed Black men and women, and those who continue to harass peaceful BLACK LIVES MATTER protestors.
“I know there are good cops ’12’ out there. I know some, and a few are family. I am thankful to the cops at Murray State who took care of me, and the cops who continue to watch over me with the Grizzlies. We NEED good cops to step up and make sure other cops are not abusing their power.”
And, once again, social media poured in with divisive takes, but Morant isn’t planning on backing off of social media any time soon, as the cases of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor continue to gain nationwide traction.
“I just feel like it’s important,” he said. “I also encourage other athletes who have the same platform to speak out. There’s no reason to be silent right now. We need change. So, that’s, you know, what I look at it as, and that’s what my intentions were to do.”
The bubble
Now that he’s attacked his 3-point accuracy and his weight, Morant believes there’s only one thing left to do in Orlando.
“Winning,” he said. “I’m going out there to win and prove people wrong. Outside of those things, I don’t know what else (to do) but win.”
But that winning could come at a price.
With a minimum of eight games, a potential play-in tournament for the West’s final seed, and a potential Western Conference playoffs stint, Morant will be away in the Disney bubble for a month or longer, and this is going to mean the longest stretch away from family in quite some time.
“That’s the biggest thing for me,” he said, of family. “I’m going to be missing my birthday. My daughter’s birthday. That definitely goes into play when you think about going to Orlando. Just not being able to spend time with my family, or me and my daughter. I’m definitely missing a lot.”
But quarantine hasn’t been all negative. He was able to get several workouts in back in Dalzell, his South Carolina hometown, and he managed several private pickup games in Memphis with a host of local talent, including former Racers Cameron Payne and Jonathan Stark, as well as others like high school phenom point guard Kennedy Chandler and sought-after Class of 2020 center Moussa Cisse.
Two other major hobbies during his hiatus: family and film.
“Family time is No. 1 for me,” he said. “We’re gone half the season on the road, so that’s time away that I don’t get to spend with my family or my daughter. I took this time to spend a lot of time with them. Played many different house games. Just found stuff to do around the house. To just enjoy each other.
“As for film? I’m a big film guy. So I’ve been watching film this whole time. And once they put out the schedule for Orlando, I started watching film immediately. Those two things were probably the top two things outside of working out and gaining weight, that I took the time to do.”
And he’s still projected to be the league’s “Rookie of the Year” after 59 electric games, no matter what does — or doesn’t — happen in Florida.
