Now in his second season in the National Basketball Association, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and his sophomore head coach Taylor Jenkins are already on the same wavelength.
In this past weekend’s media segment prior to training camp, both responded to the question — “What were Ja’s main focuses of improvement over the off-season?” — with an identical answer.
“Everything.”
It’s a natural preseason quip for any player and coach, particularly after a season in which Morant and the Grizzlies both met, and exceeded, national expectations by nearly making the 2020 NBA playoffs with a 34-39 record.
But after putting up Rookie of the Year numbers in slashes of 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists through 67 games on 47.7% shooting from the floor, 33.5% from the arc and 77.6% from the stripe — alongside 3.3 turnovers per game — the Dalzell, South Carolinian wants to work on everything.
And Jenkins wants him to work on everything, because sooner — rather than later — the former Murray State Racers Hall of Famer is going to be the face of the franchise, if he isn’t already, alongside a pair of forwards in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke, and a burly Scandanavian in Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas.
“It’s every part of his game,” Jenkins said. “I think it’s how he’s built. He’s focused on identifying every part of his game: on the floor and off the court. How can he be a better decision maker? Shooter? Leader on the offensive end? How can he be the leader of our defensive unit, and being the first line of attack? Better pick-and-roll defender? Activity? Rebounder to start our break? It’s holistic, and I think he embraces that challenge.
“That’s how he’s built.”
Among his rookie peers last season, Morant was first in minutes (2,074), field goal makes (447), field goal attempts (937), assists (488), free-throw makes (239) and free-throw attempts (308). He was third in steals (58), tied for seventh in total rebounds (259) — and was first in turnovers (220).
Among the entire league — veterans and all — Morant finished 10th in assists per game (behind LeBron James, Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Ricky Rubio, Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, James Harden, Devonte’ Graham and Kyle Lowry), tied for eighth in fourth-quarter scoring (7.0 ppg, 54.9% shooting), and tied for 35th with Lowry behind 15 double-doubles.
He was one of only 28 players to nab at least one triple-double, and Morant had two — becoming the third-youngest player ever to post a 25-point triple-double alongside Doncic, James and Shareef Abdur-Rahim when he did so in a road win against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 9.
Among the knocks in his game, however, come from this perceived lack of size, a penchant for turnovers, and some missing consistency in hitting jumpers from the arc and the mid-range.
So, if the concept of “everything” needs some definition, this is where Morant has started — both in the layoff before the Disney bubble and 2020 NBA playoffs, and this shortened off-season heading into this weekend’s start of the preseason.
“I can say I gained about five pounds working at IMG Academy, and also with the Grizzlies staff,” Morant noted, after already adding 12 pounds to his 170-ish frame this summer. “That was one of the main things, going into year two, that I wanted to improve on. I’ve been working with IMG (Academy), and (Grizzlies assistants) here, with shooting. My percentages have improved from every workout since the season went off. Just keep track of those, attack the season, and prove everyone wrong is my main goal.
“And with those things, I’ll be able to do that.”
Paint, his wagonWhen it comes to transition, and truly attacking downhill, Morant was a missile seeking contact in his rookie season. He ended up averaging nearly five free-throw attempts per game last year (4.6, 40th in the NBA), and even a 1-2% increase in free-throw accuracy (from his .776) would bring desired effect.
But there’s two very specific places Jenkins is looking for out of his point guard, and he really doesn’t want him deviating away from what he called “an elite floater” in the paint, and his intrinsic nature to attack defenses — rather than lay back and shoot in pockets of zones.
“When it comes to Ja and the reads off of the pick-and-roll, obviously teams are game-planning and trying to take away his elite ability to get in the paint,” Jenkins said. “But I think he plays at such a great pace with an attacking mentality, it’s what makes him so good at getting in the paint. I think he and the coaches have really worked over the last couple of months on making that read earlier, so we’re trying to stay away from the mid-range. He’s got an elite floater, and we want him to excel in that and become an elite finisher, as well. But the analytics and the efficiencies and what-not is ... rather than shooting a long two-pointer vs. an under (defender), let’s try to pre-identify that. Whether it’s an early under, a late under ... and still be attacking the downhill. And he’s got the ability with his sixth sense to kind of read situations sometimes before they even happen. And try to make that a 3-point shot, and try to stay from the mid-range pull.
“Naturally, it’s going to happen at times, but hopefully, to simplify his game plan, it’s downhill floater or we’re shooting threes.”
Slighted again?Specifically, Morant was tabbed as the 31st-best NBA player in ESPN’s Top 100 heading into the 2020-21 season, and projected to slash for 23/8/4 by ESPN analytics.
However, the Grizzlies are once again not projected to make the 2020-21 NBA playoffs, likely due to the off-season improvements made by many teams in the West — most notably the Phoenix Suns (acquisition of Chris Paul), the Golden State Warriors (returning health of Steph Curry, addition of James Wiseman) and the retooling of teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Clippers and the defending-champion Los Angeles Lakers.
Memphis added TCU’s Desmond Bane, Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman and Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie through the draft, and also re-signed lauded bench guard De’Anthony Melton, but are expected to be without Justise Winslow and Jaren Jackson Jr. to start the year.
“It is motivating,” Morant said. “I know, for me, it is. I know it is for my teammates, as well. We know what we have to do. Right now, our focus is training camp and preparing for the season. And, if at the end of the season we’ve done the right things, we’ll be in the position to make the playoffs.
“With being a leader, I put a lot of pressure on myself. But, we didn’t have those guys in the bubble, which definitely was a loss for us. But we have to play with what we have, and I feel like we have a lot of talent on this team. Which I’ve been saying since I got here. We just have to focus on what we have right now, go in and attack each game like we do any other game. We can’t worry about who’s playing and who’s not playing.”
