Morant, former Racer, earns NBA ROY honors

A foregone conclusion? Maybe so.
For Ja Morant, the former Murray State Racers point guard turned young NBA superstar, he still had to hear the official words: “2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year.”
Thursday night, No. 12 for the Memphis Grizzlies heard ’em, indeed ... capping a sensational 2019-20 inaugural campaign only few have equaled.
Morant’s rookie per game averages — 17.8 points and 7.3 assists in 67 regular-season games — have been achieved only six other times. By Oscar Robertson in 1960-61. By Magic Johnson in 1979-80. By Isiah Thomas in 1981-82. By Damon Stoudamire in 1995-96. By Allen Iverson in 1996-97. And by Trae Young in 2018-19.
What rare air, it is.
“Many of my close ones, my family, can definitely tell you guys that I said this on draft night, after I was drafted, that this was my goal,” Morant said.
“I’m sure, as you know, it’s every rookie’s goal. I told them my goals, and I told them I was going to do whatever I can and work to get it. But I also told them that it wasn’t my main focus. My main focus was to try and be better at the end of the season than I was at the beginning of the season, and just push my team to the playoffs, get wins, and win a championship. It’s definitely a blessing. I’m very confident in myself. I’m pretty sure that my play shows that I just go out there and play fearless.”
Nearly unanimous was the decision, as Morant garnered 99 of 100 first-place votes available (doled by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters) to edge out Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (who picked up the other first-place nod).
Of course, Morant has nothing but love for his former AAU teammate in Williamson. But when asked about the lone dissenter by Teresa Walker of the Associated Press, the Dalzell, South Carolina, native noted there’s now a new source of motivation.
“I’m pretty sure everyone knows that I’m a very humble guy,” he said. “But I’m also confident. I need to figure out who was that person who didn’t pick me first. I want to shoot them a direct message and thank them for motivating me even more. To do more. To be better. To do whatever I can help my team in a basketball game. If anyone knows who that is, let me know.”
It won’t be long before all votes for NBA ROY are made public by the NBA’s front office, but no matter.
Morant’s first doubter — his father, Tee — lives in the same house.
Even now, with a trophy from the greatest basketball league on Earth, Morant says his dad has been able to conjure up only a few positive words: “You had a good season.”
And the tractor tires Tee made his son jump all these years? Does earning Rookie of the Year finally mean Morant has a pass?
Nope.
Morant laughed at the thought.
“I don’t ever think I’ll graduate from that workout right there,” he said. “He actually ordered some more. It’s not looking good for graduating, at all.”
Morant is the second Grizzlies player to ever earn Rookie of the Year status, joining the great forward, Pau Gasol, who snagged it during the 2001-02 season.
And in his 31 minutes per game, he maintained 47.7% shooting from the field, 33.5% shooting from the arc, 77.6% shooting from the stripe, a .509 effective field goal percentage, and a 7.3-to-3.3 assist-to-turnover ratio.
He led all qualified rookies in scoring average, and his assists mark was not only rookie-best, but 10th-best in the league.
When the league first halted on March 11, due to the coronavirus, Morant was one of three players to average at least 17.0 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 49% or better from the field. The other two? 2020 NBA All-Stars LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets.
In the NBA Bubble at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Morant increased those averages to 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and a league-best 9.9 assists per game.
Partly out of necessity, as injuries mounted for the Grizzlies, but partly out of his own physical improvements during the three-month layover before the restart.
And on Aug. 15, in a do-or-die situation for a chance at the Western Conference No. 8 seed, Morant registered a career-high 35 points and eight assists, in a close loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Just 21 years old, Morant secured three consecutive NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month awards to open the 2019-20 campaign, joining Gasol (2001-02) as the only Grizzly to achieve the feat. Morant set franchise rookie records for assists per game, total assists (488) and assists in a single game (14, twice), and pushed the Grizzlies to single-season club records for assists (26.9, second in the NBA) and 30-assist games (20).
Perhaps the most electric numbers of Morant’s first season involve the fourth quarter, where he finished seventh in the league in crunch-time scoring.
His 433 total points in the final period fell behind the likes of James Harden (511), Trae Young (496), James (493), Damian Lillard (459), Giannis Antetokounmpo (448) and Donavan Mitchell (438). Of the seven players in the category, Morant had the highest fourth-quarter field goal percentage (55.9).
And since the NBA began keeping quarterly stats in 1996-97, Morant and Iverson (in 1996-97) are the only rookies to average 7.0 ppg in the closing moments.
“It’s been unbelievable this year, and it’s all impacted winning,” noted Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins, on Thursday. “One of the greatest traits about you is that you’re super humble, coachable, and it’s all about helping the team win.
“The sky’s the limit for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.