MEMPHIS — The Memphis Grizzlies moved to 3-0 in the 2020-21 NBA preseason on Thursday night, behind a 128-106 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
In their home FedEx Forum for the first time in more than 250 days, a pair of former Murray State Racers reconnected in the fourth quarter.
The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant, dished two of his 13 assists to 2019 OVC Defensive Player of the Year Shaq Buchanan — who signed his contract with the Grizzlies earlier this week.
That @jamorant x @ShaqLeroy connection is nothing new. "𝙄 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙙." pic.twitter.com/bX5eYMx4iz— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 18, 2020
Morant finished with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, adding four rebounds and just three turnovers in 28 minutes. He had nine points, three assists and two steals in the first quarter alone. Through three preseason games, he's shooting 61% and has a 31-to-4 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Buchanan, a stalwart for the Memphis Hustle G-League affiliate in 2019-20, had five points in seven minutes.
