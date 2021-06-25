The Moonlight Bike Ride benefiting Paducah Cooperative Ministry is scheduled for July 31.
Over the past seven years, cyclists from across the region have raised more than $100,000 for PCM and enjoyed the midsummer magic of a moonlight ride through Paducah’s Lower Town, Downtown and West End.
Instead of everyone setting off at the same time as in the past, riders will start anytime between 8 and 10 p.m. to help with following CDC distancing protocols and avoid crowding.
The cost is $15 for youth ages 5-16 and $25 for adults. All proceeds go to benefit Paducah Cooperative Ministry’s work of meeting basic human needs, including housing, emergency groceries and help with rent, utilities, food, transportation assistance and mental health services as well as parenting, money management and life skills education.
To participate in the ride, registration should be completed at moonlightridepaducah.com any time between now and July 31.
Those who register before July 16 receive a free commemorative T-shirt.
Registrants should go to BikeWorld (809 Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah) from 7:30-10 p.m. on July 31 to collect their T-shirt and set off on the ride.
The ride ends back at BikeWorld, where riders will sign the event banner, take a photo and post it on Moonlight Ride’s Facebook page.
Other things to know:
• As in the past, riders and motor vehicles will share the streets. Streets are not closed to traffic.
• From 8-10 p.m., there will be guides at most intersections to assist with traffic control, but riders should rely on their own eyes and ears.
• You are welcome to ride after 10 p.m., but there will be no intersection guides.
• In Kentucky, your bike must have a red reflector or rear light visible for at least 100 feet and a red or a flashing red light visible from the rear of the bike for at least 500 feet. These must be used beginning one-half hour before sunset. Sunset in Paducah on July 31 is at 8:02 p.m.
• Low-cost glow sticks and fun neon decorations will be available to purchase at the event.
• Helmets are required to be worn whenever a rider is on their bike at the Moonlight Ride.
• In Kentucky, your bike may not have a siren or whistle but may be equipped with a bell or horn.
For more information, contact John Lewter at 270-442-6795.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.