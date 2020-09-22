Lady Marshals win All-State in Lexington
Marshall County came away with a dominant 32-stroke tournament victory this past weekend in Lexington, securing the Girls All-State Championship at the University Club of Kentucky with a two-day 317-305-622 (46-over par).
Battling against the 14 best teams and 21 top individuals from across the commonwealth, the Lady Marshals held wire-to-wire ground against second-place Lexington Christian Academy (two-time defending KHSAA champions) and South Warren — thanks to the efforts of Trinity Beth, Savannah Howell, Megan Hertter, Elsie Riley and Katie Roberts.
Beth, a seventh grader, finished second overall behind Bullitt East’s Macie Brown with a 1-under 70-73-143. A double-bogey on No. 18 of the University Club’s Big Blue course, the final hole of the tournament, pulled her out of the top spot for finalist honors.
But it also served as Marshall County’s only “low” moment of the weekend.
Howell surged on Sunday with a 70, good enough for third overall behind an even-par finish with a 74-70-144.
Hertter finished tied for eighth, following her Saturday 79 with a Sunday 73 for a 152.
Riley’s 94 on Saturday counted for the Lady Marshals, who got a near perfect round from Beth (three birdies, one bogey, 14 pars) to start the tournament.
On Sunday, it was Roberts’ time to contribute, as she bounced back from a Saturday 98 to shoot a Sunday 89 with a birdie on No. 3 and six pars.
It’s also worth noting that Marshall County’s effort was 78 strokes better than the Lady Marshals’ seventh-place finish at the inaugural All-State Championships in 2019.
Also of note, Murray’s Mary Browder Howell finished with a two-day 76-73-149, good fourth overall. McCracken County’s Madison Glisson finished tied for 15th (78-80-158), Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown finished tied for 24th (85-78-163) and Graves County’s Ellie West finished in 33rd (86-81-167), rounding out First Region talent in the field.
More than 90 golfers competed in the second-year, fast-growing event.
Nimmo second,
Marshals eighth in tight All-State
Defending KHSAA boys golf champion Jay Nimmo, in his final regular-season high school match, finished tied for second overall in this past weekend’s Boys All-State Championship at the University Club of Kentucky — firing a two-day 1-under (71-71-142).
It was just two strokes off eventual winner Rylan Wotherspoon of Cooper, whose Saturday 69 at Big Blue wound up being the difference.
In the two rounds, Nimmo carded eight birdies, seven bogeys and 21 pars.
Seeded fifth going into the tournament, the Marshals finished eighth overall with a two-day 306-317-623 (52-over par). In an extremely tight field, first place (Madison Central) and 15th place (Grant County) were separated by 80 strokes. Camdyn McLeod (77-80), Trey Wall (78-80) and David Jack Morris (80-86) provided the scoring.
Knecht wins again, tops field at PaxtonPaducah’s Mark Knecht continued his subliminal summer streak this past weekend, when he came away with the 2020 Seniors of the Tri-States Championship in the two-day event at Paducah’s Paxton Park.
Knecht followed his Saturday 68 with a 72 on Sunday, just staving off Joseph C. Johnson’s charge by one stroke. Johnson made up considerable ground, down six strokes to Knecht after Saturday’s round before firing a Sunday-best 67 to nearly claim medalist honors.
David Glass (143, third), Jimmy Brown (145, fourth) and Ted Turner (147, fifth) rounded out the top five from the weekend.
Knecht has already spent this summer winning the Kentucky Golf Association Senior Amateur Championships and the Kentucky Golf Association Senior Open.
SOCCER
Vanessa Becker poured it on with six goals while St. Mary teammate Ansley Eck netted three for a 10-2 triumph Monday at Mayfield. Grace Dobrose scored both Lady Cardinal goals in the first half. ... In the boys game between these schools, Michael Lurtz scored twice to help St. Mary complete the varsity sweep, 4-1.
The Paducah Tilghman girls won their third in a row, 3-2, over Caldwell County at Jetton Field.
Lyon County split its games, as Rose Smith had one goal and one assist in the Lady Lyon’s 3-0 win at Trigg County. The boys played at Todd County Central but were edged 2-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Community Christian Academy got a stiff challenge from Calloway County, but still pulled off a 25-22, 25-19 and 27-25 home win. For the Warriors, Olivia Carroll scooped 30 digs, while Elizabeth Shaw scored 23 service aces.
In other area matches, Hickman County won a First District match at Fulton County, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-10 ... Murray stopped Trigg County, 25-5, 25-8 and 25-22 ... Carlisle County won at Livingston Central, 25-14, 25-22 and 25-16.
