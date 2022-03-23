Of course, as is the downside to spring sports, Tuesdays softball and baseball contests were called off due to the weather.
SoftballCalloway County 6, Carlisle County 5
Christian Fellowship 15, Dawson Springs 0
Marshall County 10, Trigg County 0
Mayfield 15, Fulton County 0 (3 innings)
McCracken County 15, Livingston Central 0
Murray 7, Paducah Tilghman 4
BaseballGraves County 9, Carlisle County 1
Hickman County 5, Ballard Memorial 1
Livingston Central 15, Fulton City 0
Lyon County 3, Marshall County 0
Mayfield 11, Fulton County 1
McCracken County 5, Clarksville, TN 1
St. Mary 12, Murray 8
