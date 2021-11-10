Who would have thought it would come to this?
Deer were richly abundant when Thomas Walker in 1750 led an expedition through some of the land that was to become Kentucky. Hunted only by native people to that point, the vast habitats that existed then were untouched by colonials of European stock. Walker’s little party constituted the first whites to see the place and its wealth of deer along with bears, bison, elk and other critters.
A couple of centuries later, much that Walker’s explorers had beheld, including Kentucky’s stocks of larger game animals, had worn away with the passing of time, the explosion of resident humans and their exploitation and excesses.
By then, deer had long withered to a trace population, quite nearly joining the native bison and elk in extirpation. Most of Kentucky was without deer and deer hunting.
Later in the 20th century, especially in the 1970s and ‘80s, whitetail deer began to respond nicely to a combination of protective laws, a shortage of large predators and land usage that made for comfortable deer habitat. As deer showed signs a comeback was possible, here in Kentucky a restoration program spurred on a modern proliferation.
Between natural rebound and Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources efforts, the deer population came storming back. By the millennium, 250 years after Walker’s rounder, the critters were plentiful again, present statewide and perhaps even more numerous than ideal in some regions.
Deer went from being ghosts of history to everyday reality, soon reaching, then exceeding the stability of a huntable population. Opportunities to hunt them increased until wildlife managers began to focus not on growing deer herds but on hunting as a tool to control deer numbers.
Since the whitetail resurrection, deer hunting has become huge in Kentucky. There are some 300,000 people who hunt deer in the state. Some just flirt with whitetail hunting options, but others practically live for it, hunting however possible for a few months of the year, then preparing to do it again for the rest of those months.
All that interest and participation in deer hunting generates lots of money flowing. Last year, officials noted that Kentucky deer hunters spend about $350 million annually in whitetail pursuits. The total economic benefit of deer hunting in Kentucky is calculated at about $550 million, part of that sustaining more than 13,000 jobs.
That is on the scale of an industry, but fiscal ramifications are rather cut and dried compared to the emotions, the dedication, the drive and the rewards that come from deer hunting. All these spike this weekend with the start of Kentucky’s modern firearms deer hunting season. Today, the opening day of the 16-day gun season, is like no other on the sporting calendar.
When people ask, “When is deer season?” this is what they mean. From early September until mid-January there are periods of deer hunting for archery, crossbow and muzzleloading firearms users. There are two weekends during which kids younger than 16 can hunt with firearms. But the 16-day period starting today is the default “deer season.”
Because it is far easier to be proficient with a modern firearm, this gun season draws far more participation than all other deer pursuits. Then, too, this season is set to begin amid the peak of deer activity associated with the annual reproductive cycle, the “rut.”
Managers want deer hunters afield when whitetail movements increase during the fervor of the rut. Deer hunters want no less. It gives them best chances of encountering mature deer that are more wary and even usually nocturnal. And being afield with a modern firearm at that time is maximum opportunity to get lucky in a deer hunter’s sense.
There was something like 870,000 to 880,000 deer on the hoof in Kentucky at the start of the 2021-22 hunting seasons, according to KDFWR estimations. Thomas Walker in 1750 might have believed that about the land 271 years later. It is not likely that anyone in Kentucky queried in, say, 1950 about the future of deer in the state would have thought that remotely possible.
Based on recent years’ experiences, during this 16-day gun season, Kentuckians quite likely will collect about 90,000 deer, possibly more. Before this and all other 2021-22 deer seasons are over, it is probable that 140,000 or even significantly more whitetails will be claimed by Kentucky hunters.
Beyond the numbers and the harvest of bucks and does, there is much more to deer season here and across the state. It is an event, a happening that is sort of everyman’s Superbowl, rank-and-file hunters vs. the deer. Most all who take to tree stands, ground blinds and shooting houses or just plop on stumps are out there with anticipation of bringing home venison and/or trophy antlers.
Yet, for many the deer season is a rally point for family and friends. Deer camps spring up all over. Some folks rejoin others who, in some cases, have been estranged since last year’s deer season.
There is a bit of magic in the chilled, pre-dawn air for those probing frosty grasses and woodsy trails in booted feet. Out there, it smells like, well, November and deer season. And when one hears hoofed feet running, crunching in freshly fallen leaves, the pulse runs a little quicker regardless of how many times the scenario has played previously.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
