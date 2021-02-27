A fiery presence at practice and on the sideline during games, McCracken County boys basketball head coach Burlin Brower knows how to get results. He’s developed the Mustangs program into a model of success over the past seven-plus seasons and is beloved by his players.
In the midst of yet another successful season, Brower recently spoke with The Sun about taking the reins of the boys basketball program at McCracken and building the Mustangs into what they are today — a consistent winner.
Success
Just how successful have the Mustangs been under Brower? In the 2013-14 season — the team’s first following the consolidation of Heath, Reidland and Lone Oak high schools — Brower led the Mustangs to a 25-9 record and went 89-42 in his first four years. The next three seasons were even better. When combined with this year’s games, the team has gone a combined 103-21 from the 2017-18 season onward for a winning percentage of 83%.
Going into this past Friday’s game against Hopkinsville, the Mustangs have posted a record of 192-63 — for a winning percentage of 75.3% — and qualified for three state tournaments in Brower’s seven-plus seasons as coach. They entered Friday with a record of 14-5 this season, including an 11-0 mark against First Region foes.
Though Brower has been the constant over the years, he credited much of the success of the 2021 team to its senior leaders in Ian McCune and Noah Dumas.
“Ian McCune gets us easy buckets, and he’s a great passer,” Brower said. “Noah is a Player of the Year candidate, and he’s probably the best defender in the region. Some of the guys he’s guarded he’s put on lockdown. When your best player and leading scorer is willing to play that hard on the defensive end, it’s easy for their teammates to understand it. If Noah is going to play that hard on the defensive end, they’re expected to also.”
Dumas (15.5 points per game) and McCune (10.2) are two of four Mustangs — juniors Ian Hart (11.3) and Brant Brower (10.6) are the others — averaging double-figure scoring this season in what has been a very balanced offensive attack. It’s that team concept, rather than a focus on the individual, that has been a constant for Brower at McCracken.
“We try to get everybody to buy in to a team concept. When we consolidated from three schools, we were real fortunate to have kids that really bought into that in the first year,” he said.
“And our parents have bought in to a team concept. A lot of our kids could leave and start at a lot of places as a sophomore or freshman. Here, sometimes it may be your junior year before you get on the floor, and sometimes even in your junior year your playing time is limited. So parents have to buy in to the fact that their kids have to play a role, and I feel like our kids have done a really good job of playing their roles.”
Brower cited Dumas and McCune as perfect examples of players who have put individual glory aside for the betterment of the team.
“You take Noah Dumas and put him on almost any other team in the region, and he’d probably be averaging 24 points a game. But he understands that we have to have more than one guy to win a regional championship, which is what he wants. Same thing with Ian McCune,” he said.
“Those guys are really unselfish and are doing a great job of moving the ball. Ian McCune could probably average 17 or 18 (points) if he was playing somewhere else and was doubling his shots, but he doesn’t complain about it. They want to make certain we win. A big thing for us has been putting that individual points thing to the side and just doing your job and making sure we win.”
Jackson Sivills, a 2020 McCracken graduate who’s now playing at Murray State, is another example, Brower said.
“Jackson is one of the few kids who could come down the floor and get his shot off any time he wanted,” he said. “But he moved the ball, and by doing that, other guys got involved.”
Talent and strong defensive play have also been key to the Mustangs’ sustained success, Brower said, adding that so too has a consistent coaching staff.
“Coach (Dustin) Roberts and Coach (Terrence) Shumpert have been with me since Day One. Those guys are really instrumental in our success,” he said. “I was joking with somebody that the sad thing is I could miss half a semester and nobody would ever know it around here because I think Dustin and Terry both would be just fine running this basketball program.”
‘My favorite coach’
Being a head coach is much more than preparing game plans and making in-game adjustments. It’s also largely about building relationships. And that’s something Brower has excelled at as well. To a man, several of his current players describe Brower as a favorite.
“Coach Brower is one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had,” McCune said. “He always wants the best out of me and has really helped me become a better person as well.”
Brower’s son, Brant, offered similar sentiments.
“He’s my dad, so he’s always been there for me. But I’ve had a bunch of other coaches throughout my life, and he’s been the best coach and my favorite coach I’ve ever had,” he said. “He’s helped me way more than you could possibly imagine both on and off the court.”
Dumas agreed, adding that he’s become a much better point guard under Brower’s tutelage.
“Coach Brower has been a great coach. I’ve known him since I was 10 or 12 years old, and he’s always helped me on the court and off the court,” he said. “He’s turned me into a way better point guard. When I first came to the school, I was thinking I had to score 30 points a game being the point guard. But it’s all about getting your team set up and making your team better. He’s always taught me that.”
As a coach, Brower is tough on his players, and that intensity can come out in practice or during games. There isn’t much he lets his players get by with.
“We demand a lot out of those kids. Practice almost has to be intense and perfect or they’re hearing about it,” Brower said. “We always harp about playing at a high level in every possession in practice. I’ll stop practice and go on one of my rants about them not playing high-level basketball. We don’t give them much slack.”
That mentality stems from his ultra-competitiveness, Dumas said.
“He doesn’t like losing. He’s really competitive,” he said. “Every day we come to practice, as soon as we lace up, we’re on the court, and it’s all business. He doesn’t mess around.”
McCune and Brant Brower also referenced their coach’s competitive nature.
“He expects all the little things out of us every single day. If we’re not doing it right, he’s going to let us know,” McCune said.
Brant Brower added: “His mentality is to do whatever it takes to win, even if it’s giving us an earful or practicing for an extra 30 minutes.”
However, outside of practices and games, the coach enjoys spending quality time connecting with his players on a more personal level.
“As soon as the ball stops bouncing after practice and I walk into the locker room, I’m a totally different person,” Brower said. “Five minutes after practice, we’re laughing and cutting up. I cut up with them a lot. We have a big group text, and they’re making fun of me a lot of times, and I don’t care. Noah Dumas is always making fun of me. But, man, I enjoy it.”
That’s why his players love playing for him. And, by extension, why the Mustangs have had so much success.
“We all love coach Brower,” McCune said. “He always wants the best out of us in everyday life and on the basketball court.”
