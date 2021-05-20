Game to start at 6 p.m. Saturday
On Saturday, the Evansville Otters and Southern Illinois Miners will continue the tradition of traveling to Paducah to play an exhibition game at the historic Brooks Stadium.
The two teams are products of the Frontier League, an independent professional baseball league that has recently become a Partner League with Major League Baseball.
All tickets for the game in Paducah will be $5 and gates will open at 5 p.m. The first pitch will be thrown at approximately 6 p.m. Proceeds will support Brooks Stadium.
For those who are not familiar with either team or independent baseball, the exhibition game will be a great way to learn and become a fan. Independent baseball gives fans a hometown feel, a nice break from the sights and sounds of a Major League Baseball game.
The Otters have been a part of the league since 1995 and call the legendary Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana, home. As the third-oldest ballpark in the United States, Bosse has housed teams since 1915 with far and few breaks in between. It has also had its five minutes of fame as a backdrop for the movie “A League of Their Own” in 1992.
The team continues to be a prestigious organization, winning the Frontier League Award in 1997 and the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence in 2004.
The current roster for the Otters includes fan favorites such as Dakota Phillips, Anthony Arias, Abraham Almonte and Tyler Vail who have earned the hearts of many Evansville supporters.
The Miners, who are nestled in the heart of Marion, Illinois, can be deemed as the hometown team for Paducah.
With a quick trip to Marion, Paducah fans can sit and enjoy a ballgame at Rent One Park rather than traveling a good distance for a Major League game.
When the Miners began their road to success during their inaugural season in 2007, they set a new Frontier League attendance record by hosting 259,392 fans and became the first team in league history to average more than 5,000 fans per game for a season.
With Mike Pinto leading the pack, the Miners are stacked from top to bottom this season.
The roster includes the local talent of Dalton Mitchell from Metropolis, Illinois, in the outfield.
Miners to watch include returning fan favorites Chase Cunningham, Arturo Nieto, Bryant Flete, Craig Massey and Gianfranco Wawoe.
