Progress is what you want to see out of a young bunch put in a difficult situation.
With just over two weeks to play in 2021, progress is exactly what the Mayfield Cardinals are getting from their freshmen heavy squad.
Despite six errors over seven innings of action, the Cardinals kept themselves within striking distance before falling to the Murray Tigers 11-5.
The Tigers came out firing and quickly struck gold, taking an early 2-0 lead on a two-run double from senior catcher Kade Gibson.
Mayfield would respond with a three spot in the home half of the first, using a pair of RBI singles from freshman first baseman Austin Ellis and freshman left fielder Landon Kemp as well as a sacrifice fly from junior third baseman Kaden Williams to take a 3-2 lead after one frame.
Down one, the Tiger bats remained hot.
Murray plated two runs in the second, third and fourth innings to take a 8-3 lead over the Cardinals heading into the bottom of the fourth.
With two on and one out, freshman catcher Zach Darnall ripped a two-run double to left field to bring the Cardinals back within three runs with three innings to play.
Following scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth, the Tigers clung to a 8-5 lead heading into the seventh.
Freshman Jaylen Bass looked to polish off a solid relief outing by closing out the game but the Tigers had other plans.
With two on and two out in the top of the seventh, Murray strung together three consecutive hits, scoring three runs to take a cushioned 11-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
Aside from a two out single from Ellis, the Cardinals went quietly in the home half of the seventh as the Tigers secured their 11th win of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.