Fueled by an Emma Watson three-run bomb and a multitude of relentless at-bats, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs made quick work of the Graves County Lady Eagles in a 12-1 win on Tuesday night.
A pair of errors and a bunt single helped the Lady Mustangs take control early as they led the Lady Eagles 3-1 after one inning of play.
A one out RBI double by junior Ariel Fox followed by another Lady Eagle error in the second allowed McCracken to pull ahead 5-1.
Watson’s three-run homer in the third inning and a four-run top of the fourth were all she wrote for the Lady Eagles as McCracken polished off the 12-1 win in five innings.
With this win, the Lady Mustangs extend their current winning streak to 11 games and will look to add to that double-digit total when they hit the road to take on Calloway County on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
