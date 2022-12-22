Moore

Brian Moore Jr. (14) drives for a layup during his 10-point performance in the Racers 83-67 loss on the road to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy of Stephen Furst

The Murray State Racers fell 83-67 to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Wednesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The game for MSU (7-5) brings an end to their non-league season as they play games exclusively in the Missouri Valley Conference for the final 18 games of the regular season. The Racers, 2-0 in Valley play, host Southern Illinois at the CFSB Center (Dec. 29).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In