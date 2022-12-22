The Murray State Racers fell 83-67 to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Wednesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
The game for MSU (7-5) brings an end to their non-league season as they play games exclusively in the Missouri Valley Conference for the final 18 games of the regular season. The Racers, 2-0 in Valley play, host Southern Illinois at the CFSB Center (Dec. 29).
Rob Perry led the Racers with 15 points, while Jamari Smith and DJ Burns added 11 points and 10 points to the MSU offense. JaCobi led the team with six assists, while Smith grabbed six rebounds.
The final time the Racers had the lead was at the 13:18 mark of the first half after Quincy Anderson and Smith hit back-to-back 3-point baskets for a 13-12 advantage. MTSU answered with an 11-3 run for a 30-19 lead with 5:06 before the half. The Blue Raiders led the Racers 44-26 at the intermission. Murray State cut the MTSU lead to nine points with 15:32 left, but never got any closer.
MSU’s 19 turnovers is a season-high and it led to 25 points for the Blue Raiders.
Jamari Smith surpassed the 1,400 career points mark in the contest. Smith played 82 games at Queens (NC) with 1,314 points and now has 1,403 in his collegiate career.
Quincy Anderson’s chase to be a career 1,000-point scorer saw him get closer. Anderson has 85 career games played combined with Murray State and Minnesota State and has 977 points. Once he gets to 1,000, he’ll join teammates Jamari Smith, Brian Moore, Jr., and Rob Perry as 1,000-point players.
