As the sun rose over Mike Miller Park Saturday, families from all over western Kentucky descended upon the newly built CFSB Field of Dreams for an inclusive and accessible baseball game for children with special needs.
In 2019, Director of the Marshall County Parks Department Britney Hargrove approached the Marshall County Fiscal Court with an idea for the field. After four years of extensive planning, researching, and fundraising, Miracle League of Western Kentucky played their first game on the new field on Sept. 9.
“We came across the Miracle League, and it’s part of a national program,” Hargrove explained. “What really drew us in was that it ran on the buddy system. So this is what you see today, volunteers from the community coming together, forming these friendships and relationships through the game of baseball.”
The field is specially built to be accessible for players with disabilities, and each player has a buddy to assist them with maneuvering around bases, swinging bats and other parts of the game, as needed.
Saturday’s games began after a brief opening ceremony and ribbon cutting, during which all of the sponsors were thanked. The ceremonial first pitch was made by the mascot, Homer, and caught by County Judge Executive Kevin Spraggs.
The project has been supported by the Fiscal Court from the beginning, but Spraggs said there is still more work to be done.
“We still have some things to do, a concession stand, bleachers, gliding, pave the parking lot,” Spraggs said. “So, we have phase one done. We’re very excited to be having the inaugural games today.”
Spraggs said the Parks Department is planning to host a fundraiser in February for the remaining phases of the project.
According to Hargrove, over 40 athletes from Marshall, Graves, McCracken, Calloway, Caldwell, Lyon, Livingston, and Hopkins Counties are participating in the league’s first season, but it’s not too late to sign up to play or be a buddy.
Registration is open to athletes of all abilities from ages 4-104. Volunteers must be at least 14-years-old with a letter of recommendation from a teacher, coach or school administrator. Volunteers 18 or older must undergo a background check.
For more information, call the parks department at (270) 527-5284 or visit the Miracle League of Western Kentucky Facebook page.
