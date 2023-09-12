As the sun rose over Mike Miller Park Saturday, families from all over western Kentucky descended upon the newly built CFSB Field of Dreams for an inclusive and accessible baseball game for children with special needs.

In 2019, Director of the Marshall County Parks Department Britney Hargrove approached the Marshall County Fiscal Court with an idea for the field. After four years of extensive planning, researching, and fundraising, Miracle League of Western Kentucky played their first game on the new field on Sept. 9.

