The Paducah Chiefs suffered another heartbreaking loss on Wednesday night at Brooks Stadium, falling to the visiting Madisonville Miners, 12-8.
The Chiefs led throughout the contest, clinging to a 8-5 lead heading into the top of the ninth.
Despite a three-run advantage, Madisonville managed to plate seven runs in the top half of the ninth to take a commanding four-run lead into the final half inning.
A two-out single from Adam Brian was the only offense the Chiefs could get going in the bottom of the ninth as Madisonville snuck away with the win.
Following a two-run top of the first by the Miners, the Chiefs looked to feed off of their 16-run outburst against Franklin on Tuesday night as they played catch up once again.
Brian and third baseman Bailey Reed fueled the offense early on for Paducah as Brian picked up an RBI single and Reed followed with a two-run double to center field, helping Paducah to a 4-2 lead after one inning of action.
Madisonville would add one run in the top of the second and fourth innings to tie the game at 4-all as the game approached the midway point.
A two-out single from Brandon Hager in the bottom of the seventh followed by a pair of gifted runs in the bottom of the eighth put the Chiefs in the drivers’ seat with a 8-5 lead with one inning to play.
Although the Paducah pitching staff had held the Madisonville offense at bay following a sloppy first inning, the Miners dug deep in the ninth to deliver in crucial spot after crucial spot to plate seven runs en route to the victory.
Paducah (6-21) remained in fifth place in the Ohio Valley League South Division.
They were to visit Madisonville in a return game Thursday night.
After playing at Fulton on Friday, the Chiefs will begin a seven-game homestand Saturday when they host Full Count at 6:30 p.m.
• The Chiefs will host a kids skills camp from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Brooks Stadium.
Budding baseball players ages 8-12 are invited to attend this free camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.