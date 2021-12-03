The Marshall County Marshals improved to 2-0 on Friday afternoon, defeating Massac County 76-41 at the Marshall County Hoopfest.
The Marshals were led by junior guard Cole Mills’ game-high 29 points.
Mills got the Marshals going early, knocking down three first quarter treys to lift Marshall to a 17-15 lead at the end of one.
In the second frame, Massac went cold and the Marshals immediately took advantage as Mills continued a dominant offensive display, pouring in 23 first half points to give the Marshals a comfortable 40-22 lead at the break.
Despite an early push by Massac to open the second half, Marshall wrapped things up quickly as Mills cruised to 29 points and junior forward Hunter Wallace added 12.
Massac sophomore guard Isaac Hosman led the Patriots with 20 points.
Marshall County will return to the hardwood Saturday afternoon, taking on the Owensboro Red Devils at 1:30 p.m. at the Marshall County Hoopfest.
Massac 15-7-12-7—41
Marshall 17-23-25-11—76
Massac: Hosman 20, Smallman 6, Higgerson 5, Harmon 4, Girat 3, Cissel 2 Bremer 1.
Field goals: 12-39. 3-pointers: 6-15 Hosman (2), Smallman (2), Girat and Higgerson). Free throws: 11-16. Rebs: 23. Asts: 6. TO: 14. Fouls: 16. Record: 5-1.
Marshall: Mills 29, Wallace 12, Schroader 10, Sedlock 8, Moore 6, Anderson 3, Smothers 3, Wall 3.
Field goals: 29-58. 3-pointers: 8-20 (Mills (3), Schroader (2), Anderson, Smothers and Wall). Free throws: 10-14. Rebs: 39. Asts: 15. TO: 10. Fouls: 15. Record: 2-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.