DRAFFENVILLE — Win or lose on Thursday night against Marshall County, McCracken County boys soccer was probably headed to the Paducah Steak & Shake for a post-game meal; its 14 seniors in tow.
But after a 2-1 First Region championship win over Marshall County on its hallowed Colburn Field grounds, maybe the burgers were juicier, the French fries were crunchier, and the ice cream tasted even sweeter for senior forward Jaxon Miller.
Down 1-0 at halftime, Miller was marvelous in the second half — scoring the brace to help lead the Mustangs to their first regional title since 2016, and the school’s second-ever title in its brief history.
“It feels pretty freakin’ good,” he said. “It was a lot of pressure on this class, and I feel like we really lived up to it. And it’s indescribable. I have love for everyone. I’m kind of just speechless right now.”
And who wouldn’t be? The Marshals, 13-1-1 coming into the contest under first-year coach and longtime blue-and-orange star Bryan “BB” Blevins, were terrific once again on their grassy knoll, and have historically harangued opponents on their pitch.
Their 1-0 advantage came in the 25th minute, when McCracken County’s Nathan King had his deep free kick saved by the state’s leading keeper in shutouts, Ben Burkeen. Burkeen would quickly flip the field, and on the counter, McCracken County’s backline would make a mistake, allowing Collin Shadowen to find Kian Court for an easy score past Mustangs keeper Gavin O’Donley.
“I think, in the past, if we’d had a mistake like we did in the first half ... we would’ve caved,” noted McCracken County coach Michael Wiersema. “But these guys got behind (Hayden Stewart), who has never looked like a freshman until tonight.
But Stewart rebounded, played great and played lights out in the second half, and everybody rallied around him and picked him up.
“And that was beautiful to see.”
Almost as beautiful as Miller’s two goals.
His equalizer came in the 47th minute despite a crowded box from the Marshals, and his second came in the 75th, following a free kick after a foul and yellow card to Nick Mighell.
“They didn’t set the wall up well, and I realized there was a gap on the near post,” Miller said. “And I saw Ben (Burkeen), who did a great job tonight. He had hands on it. But I just saw that opportunity and went for it, and I guess God was in that ball.
“God was in that ball, and I guess he just wanted that to happen.”
The Marshals tried to blitz in the final six minutes of regulation and injury time, as 2020 First Region Player of the Year and junior forward William Lynch found three crosses with open space, but little connection.
In the waning seconds, he’d come into contact with two McCracken County defenders just on the inside of the box. Incidental contact caused him to fall, and the buzzer sounded ... Marshals crumpling to the grass while the Mustangs mobbed in the middle.
“If you want me to be honest, it’s probably not a penalty,” Blevins noted, after the tough season-ending loss. “Did he probably get shoved? Maybe. But if I’m in Keith Green’s shoes, it’s a really tough penalty to call. It’s not blatant. If you’ve got to sit there and think about it for a second, no. Would I have liked to have gotten the call? Absolutely. But, I think it was a good no-call. I love William to death, but that’s part of it.”
Wiersema and his Mustangs now have less than 48 hours to prepare before hosting Daviess County for the sub-state round of the KHSAA State Tournament. McCracken County fell to the Panthers 5-0 to start the season, but a lot has changed since then.
For now, he’s just feeling “relief.”
“It’s been a long time since I had a class go through all four years and not make it to a state tournament,” he said. “And I was afraid this class, with so much talent, would be the first one. But they responded to the challenge, and just stepped up.”
Marshals will regroup, retool
The Marshals season ends with the team scoring 57 goals and giving up six in a 10-1-1 regular-season performance.
”I thought we were great all year,” Blevins said. “I’m proud of them. They’ve done everything that we’ve asked. Luckily, I’d been with them for awhile, and with the new coaching change, they were familiar with me. Obviously I was in a different role, but it’s still the same. They didn’t have to get to know a new person. But they hopped right on board, and I couldn’t ask for a better group to come into my first year.”
”It was our set pieces (tonight). “That was it. People have a hard time scoring on us on the run of the play, and that was one time (in the regular season) against Evansville Memorial. We just have a tendency to foul in bad spots, and set pieces got us tonight. A couple mistakes, and Ben saved our butt all along. He’s been great all year. We’re not going to place the blame on anybody. Jaxon hit a good shot.”
The 2019 First Region champions lose a strong set of seniors in Burkeen, Kiefer Court, Eric Hicks, Drake May, Parker Kerrick, Mighell, Brady Miller, Caleb Nicholls, Pratik Patel and Tyler Treas ... but return a wealth of talent otherwise.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 2, MARSHALL COUNTY 1
SCORING
First Half — 25’ MAR Kian Court (Collin Shadowen assists).
Second Half — 47’ MC Jaxon Miller (unassisted), 75’ MC Jaxon Miller (free kick).
STATISTICS
Shots: MC 15, MAR 8. Saves: MC Gavin O’Donley 1, MAR Ben Burkeen 3. Corners: MC 3, MAR 1.
RECORDS
McCracken County 11-2-3, Marshall County 13-2-1.
2020 All-Region Team
Player of the Year: William Lynch, Marshall County
Coach of the Year: Bryan “B.B.” Blevins, Marshall County
First Team
Ben Burkeen, Marshall County
Caleb Madison, McCracken County
Jaxon Miller, McCracken County
William Lynch, Marshall County
Chase Renick, Murray
Drake May, Marshall County
Eric Hicks, Marshall County
Gabe Taylor, Murray
Kiefer Cout, Marshall County
Reese Bohde, McCracken County
Second Team
Diego Juarez, Mayfield
Michael Lurtz, St. Mary
Trey Boggess, Murray
Collin Riley, Marshall County
Dylan Deweese, McCracken County
Jack Roof, St. Mary
Tyler Treas, Marshall County
Max LaFont, McCracken County
Jesus Carmona, Mayfield
Daniel Willett, St. Mary
Honorable Mention
Jude Bazzell, Calloway County
Maynor Mejia, Mayfield
Kaden Slack, Graves County
Hayes Parish, McCracken County
Conner Blalock, Murray
Josh Eaton, Murray
Juan Garcia, Graves County
Dalton Puckett, Calloway County
