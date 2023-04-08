The Mayfield Cardinals hosted a pair of games on Friday, playing in one of them. They hosted the Milan, TN Bulldogs and Carlisle County comets. Both First Region teams took on the Bulldogs, with both taking losses to the Tennessee team, 8-2 for the Comets and 9-3 for Mayfield.
MILAN 8, CARLISLE COUNTY 8
Play started slow for both teams as neither put a point on the board til the third inning. The Bulldogs struck first in the top of the inning. With Ashton Spurr on the bump, the Comets would hold their opponents to that single run and would answer in their offensive side of the inning.
A single from Caleb Thompson got things going for the Comets and despite an out in the next at bat, Koltyn Perez would connect for a line drive single to bring home Thompson as he crept the bases on a wild pitch. Unfortunately for Carlisle, that would be their own run til the fifth.
Both teams scored lone runs in the top and bottom of the fifth. It was Thompson who would once again tap home plate when Dylan Jewell grounded into a fielders choice. That would be the second out and the third would come next to end the inning.
Milan would add four more runs in the top of the sixth and two more to cap off the game in the top of the seventh.
Carlisle featured four different hurlers in the contest with Spurr taking care of four innings. He allowed three hits, one run, walked two and struck out four. Jarren Bruer pitched on inning, allowing one run, and walking three. Bradyn Williams allowed one hit, four runs and walked two while Brady Basseen allowed two hits and two runs.
Up next for the Comets will be a game against Fulton County on Monday, April 10 as they begin their First Region All “A” Classic journey.
MLN 0 0 1 0 1 4 2 — 8-6-1
CRLS 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2-4-1
TB: C. Thompson 3, K. Hutchinson 1, K. Perez 1
MILAN 9, MAYFIELD 3
The Bulldogs had their way with the Cardinals in the night cap of the short tournament. They plated runs in the first four innings, were hold scoreless in the fifth and added a pair more in the sixth to take a commanding 9-0 lead.
Mayfield found their scoring legs in the final hour, plating all three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Cardinals loaded the bases starting off with a ground ball turned error from Jaylen Bass. Zane Cartwright was walked next followed by another walk for Landon Beggs.
Milan got their first out before Mayfield could score, but Bass wouldn’t wait long. He rounded home when Kyler Simpson grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out of the inning. A walk for Zachary Darnall loaded the bases once again and Jett Hawkins capitalized with a line drive single to bring home Simpson for the final run of the game.
Cartwright started out the game on the mound. He allowed four hits, six runs, walked three and struck out two. Beggs pitched 3.1 innings, allowing three hits, three runs, walked three and struck out thee and Simpson closed out the game allowing two hits.
Mayfield will be back in action on Monday when they take on Hickman County in the First Region All “A” Classic.
MLN 2 1 3 1 0 2 0 — 9-9-1
MYFL 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3-2-4
TB: J. Hawkins 1, Z. Cartwright 1
SB: K. Collins, J. Hawkins, K. Simpson
