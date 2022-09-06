Myers

Paducah Middle head softball coach Mikey Myers will move up to be the new head coach for the Paducah Tilghman High School softball team for the upcoming 2023 season.

 BY WAYNE WALDEN/PTHS

Mikey Myers has been named the new head softball coach at Paducah Tilghman High School.

Myers, a PTHS alum, has coached the Paducah Middle softball team for 10 years and has also coached several travel teams from the Nashville, Tennessee area.

