Mikey Myers has been named the new head softball coach at Paducah Tilghman High School.
Myers, a PTHS alum, has coached the Paducah Middle softball team for 10 years and has also coached several travel teams from the Nashville, Tennessee area.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Mikey Myers has been named the new head softball coach at Paducah Tilghman High School.
Myers, a PTHS alum, has coached the Paducah Middle softball team for 10 years and has also coached several travel teams from the Nashville, Tennessee area.
His daughter, Mallory, played softball for Paducah Tilghman and plays college softball at Georgetown.
“I love the game of softball, and I enjoy watching our kids grow in this sport,” said Myers. “Most of the students on the team came through the middle school program so I know them, and they know me. I’m looking forward to helping the PTHS softball team get better and compete.”
The Lady Blue Tornado put on a 19-16 season, including an 11-10 region record and 3-4 district record under Sarah Trover last season and lose three seniors to graduation for the upcoming season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.